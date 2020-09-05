Oklahoma Watch: State explains $14,000 contract with firm on CARES Act funds

One of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s first acts in office was a moratorium on executive agencies using contract lobbyists, but 18 months later his office signed a contract with a lobbyist amid a global pandemic.
The governor’s office paid Washington, D.C.-based Capitol Ventures Government Relations LLC a total of $14,000 in May and June from money that came from the state’s share of federal CARES Act spending, according to state financial records.
Baylee Lakey, Stitt’s communications director, said Capitol Ventures was retained after the CARES Act was signed and Oklahoma was preparing to receive $1.2 billion from the federal government. The firm’s contract ended Aug. 30.
“The purpose of this contract was to ensure the state was well-informed and able to track regular changes in federal guidance and compliance on the use of these funds and was communicating regularly with the Oklahoma congressional delegation as our distribution process was being established,” Lakey said in a statement. “Capitol Ventures did not act in a traditional lobbying/advocacy capacity in this work; its primary purpose was in helping us clarify the existing guidance from Congress.”
Stitt’s executive order in January 2019 had directed state agencies to review their contracts with lobbyists and put a moratorium on new contracts unless they were approved by a cabinet secretary.
Capitol Ventures is run by Stuart McCalman, who has lobbied Congress on behalf of several Oklahoma cities, tribes and companies. McCalman is a former staffer for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. His former partner in the lobbying firm is Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.
McCalman did not respond to messages seeking comment.
Jim Dunlap, chairman of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Advocates, said it made sense the governor would seek additional advice on federal spending. The society was formed last year to promote governmental advocacy.
“It shows the value of outside consultants,” Dunlap said. “If the governor sees it fit to do it in D.C., we understand why. We offer a product to government services and the private sector that we feel is value-added. I think the governor sees that in this D.C. firm that he doesn’t have somebody on staff and pay benefits on when he can hire an outside consultant.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.