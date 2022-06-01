Oklahoma Watch: Requests for pandemic relief funds released after lawsuit brought to governor's attention

After denying requests for them for months, Oklahoma purchasing officials have released details on more than 1,400 projects asking for $17.8 billion in federal pandemic relief under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The project applications range from $141 million for the Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence in Stillwater and $220 million for capital improvements at state parks to $10 million for a Joint Operations Center for the Oklahoma National Guard.

Others are locally based, like funding for a new public safety building in Norman, $100,000 for an annual dance festival in Tulsa and patio improvements for a microbrewery in Oklahoma City.

Former University of Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and his wife, Becky Switzer, requested $50 million for a national training center for their Ground Zero Emergency nonprofit that trains canines on emergency response.

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce asked for $145 million for upgrades at the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor to attract Project Ocean, thought to involve a battery manufacturing plant by Panasonic.

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services released the applications last week after first denying Oklahoma Watch’s Open Records Act requests for the information. The agency originally cited an internal purchasing memo that treated all the applications as confidential under a single bid. It said the applications were “temporarily confidential” until the projects were approved.

Oklahoma Watch, aided by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, filed a lawsuit against the agency in April.

An Oklahoma Watch reporter asked Gov. Kevin Stitt about the records-request denial and lawsuit during a news conference on Thursday. Stitt said he was unaware of the lawsuit but thought the records should be publicly available. His administration released the applications a short while later.

More than $4.2 billion in relief funding requests came from state agencies. County hospitals and health departments requested another $356 million for various projects. Municipal governments put in more than 450 applications totaling $2.57 billion.

Meanwhile, large and small nonprofits requested more than $5.76 billion in relief funds. Large and small businesses requested more than $4.78 billion in funding across 150 applications.

Frustrated with the slow pace of project approvals by Stitt, the Legislature earlier this month voted itself into a concurrent special session to provide more oversight and vetting of the projects applying for federal pandemic relief funds. Though the regular session adjourned on Friday, legislative leaders gave themselves the flexibility to come back this summer or fall to vote on projects.

The money for the projects must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026 under the American Rescue Plan Act.

A new framework means the federal relief funds approval will function much more like the typical budget process.

“Every ARPA dollar is going to go through a filed bill that is going to be debated by both chambers and sent to the governor for his signature,” Senate Majority Floor Leader Greg McCortney, R-Ada, said when lawmakers announced their special session on May 18.

Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said Friday that Oklahoma ranked 40th in the country for spending its federal relief funds.

“We’ve got that back on track now — at least that’s the hope — in order to get the money back into the Legislature in an appropriations process,” Floyd said. “I think you’re going to see more meetings and subcommittees, more projects being approved and the money being sent out.”

Broadband projects accounted for the two largest requests by businesses. Flash Networks Group applied for $1 billion in funds to build a statewide broadband network. AT&T Oklahoma applied for $600 million to expand and enhance broadband coverage for more than 700,000 customers.

The largest single government request was a $648 million application by the Alfalfa County Rural Water District to update its drinking water system. The current system is more than 60 years old and has a waiting list for customers who can’t be added until improvements are made.

More highlights from funding requests

$114 million to increase Route 66 tourism

$98 million for pain management research through the OSU Center for Health Sciences

$91 million for Fern Mountain Adventure park, a Muskogee outdoor recreation destination

$65 million for a new organization supporting Oklahoma’s historic Black towns

$65 million for a University of Tulsa research program into methane emissions and injection well water

$50 million for 1,000 housing units developed through the Housing Authority of Tulsa, including a dilapidated downtown hotel conversion

$50 million for Oasis Fresh Market to scale to seven more communities considered food deserts

$28 million for Tulsa Little League at LaFortune Park

$28 million for the hospital in Pawhuska to modernize

$25 million for 36 Degrees North to move into the former Otasco building in Tulsa

$25 million to address code issues at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center

$24 million for a center for science and technology at Rogers State University in Claremore

$22 million for River Parks to buy 26 acres in west Tulsa

$20 million for the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture (OKPOP)

$20 million for affordable housing in the Tulsa Arts District (Western Supply property) through the George Kaiser Family Foundation

$20 million for the cybersecurity program at the University of Tulsa

$20 million for a new air traffic control tower at Tulsa International Airport

$18 million for OETA