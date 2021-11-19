Oklahoma Watch: Redistricting plan would split largest Hispanic community in state

The area north of Interstate 40 and wrapping around Tinker Air Force Base would remain in the 5th District.

State House Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, who chairs the Legislature’s joint Select Committee on Redistricting, refuted suggestions that lawmakers unfairly carved out the Hispanic population to make their map work. Asked what Hispanic representation is going to look like in Oklahoma over the next decade during a press conference this month, Martinez said “we don’t take race into account.”

But the proposed map cuts the number of Hispanics in District 5 in half — from 153,173 to 78,218. Democratic lawmakers say the move is an attempt to dilute the largely Democratic Hispanic vote in the area and solidify Republican congressional incumbents.

“The group that benefits the most from these new lines is the GOP,” said Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, who represents State House District 92, an area that extends from the city’s downtown core to the southside. “I don’t know how else to say it. At the national level, they are trying to make sure that they position themselves as best they can to retake the House.”

The state’s population grew by 208,002 people since 2010 — 67% of whom identify as Hispanic.