Oklahoma Watch: Prosecutors across state make strong lobbyists, study finds

Oklahoma prosecutors meet in two closely related but separate groups, the Oklahoma District Attorney’s Council and the Oklahoma District Attorney’s Association. The council functions as a state agency that provides advisory and administrative support. The association, which budgeted $48,000 in fiscal year 2020 to lobby the Legislature, operates as a nonprofit advocacy organization.

Carissa Byrne Hessick, director and lead researcher for the Prosecutor and Politics Project, said prosecutors should have a voice in the legislative process. But in most states, Hessick said district attorneys haven’t been transparent about their lobbying efforts and that the public is unaware of their political activity.

“If there’s going to be someone out there who’s making really consequential decisions, and the check on their power is elections, it’s important for voters to have access to information that lets us know how that power is being used,” Hessick said. “And for the most part that’s incredibly difficult to find.”

Researchers used media reports and records from legislative hearings to determine whether prosecutors were lobbying a bill. What was most difficult to quantify was lobbying that happens behind closed doors, Hessick said.