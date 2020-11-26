Oklahoma Watch: Mask mandate remains flashpoint as death toll passes 1,600

“And it’s also not about a mandate. (Neither) the governor nor the government should have to tell us to do the right thing. We know better now, so we need to do better.”

Leaders at the Oklahoma State Department of Health have consistently said any mask mandate should be up to the governor. Despite being asked on several occasions, Interim Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye and State Epidemiologist Jared Taylor haven’t publicly acknowledged that they recommended that Stitt issue a statewide mask order.

“We’ve had some information presented to us that looked at several different mitigation factors, and mask mandates was one that made the least difference,” Frye said Nov. 9. “I’m not saying masks don’t work. It was the mandate; it wasn’t the wearing. Compliance is what we need, and that’s what works in the state.”

In a nod to government skepticism dating back to statehood, Frye said some Oklahomans have a strong anti-government impulse.

“I’ve had multiple people come up to me and tell me, ‘Hey, I’ll wear a mask, but don’t tell me I have to wear a mask. I’m not going to do it,’” Frye said.