Oklahoma Watch: How could new redistricting proposals change our political landscape?

Oklahoma’s only competitive congressional district over the past decade could return to firm Republican control — or it could be changed to give Democrats the best chance they’ve seen in years.
State lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Nov. 15 for a special session to complete their once-every-decade redistricting work.
In addition to rewriting the boundaries for legislative districts, the Legislature is also tasked with creating a new map for the state’s five congressional seats.
Since Oklahoma’s population grew by 200,000 residents — with much of that 5% growth coming in urban areas around Oklahoma City and Tulsa — there will be some big changes for many residents.
Some proposed changes could dramatically shift Oklahoma’s political dynamics for the next decade.
“The key question is what they are doing with (U.S. Rep.) Stephanie Bice’s district,” said Michael Crespin, director of the University of Oklahoma’s Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center. “I think if or how they are going to carve up Oklahoma City is something everyone is watching.”
Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District, which currently covers most of Oklahoma County and all of Pottawatomie and Seminole, is the state’s only congressional district that has seen competitive races since 2012.
Democrat Kendra Horn broke a long-running GOP winning streak in the district in 2018 when she defeated incumbent Steve Russell with 50.7% of the vote. Bice retook the seat for the GOP in 2020 when she beat Horn with 52.1% of the vote.
With Democrats holding a 220-to-212 member advantage in the U.S. House of Representatives, the race holds importance beyond the state’s borders. Last election cycle, the Hill named the 5th District one of “10 bellwether House races to watch.” Depending on what lawmakers do with redistricting, it could again play a pivotal role in the 2022 mid-term elections.
State lawmakers began publicly discussing specific plans on how they will redraw congressional districts when they met Tuesday to review 10 map submissions from the public.
Since Oklahoma is not among the 14 states with independent redistricting panels, the GOP-dominated Legislature will get the final say.
At least two lawmakers expressed concern about proposals to split Oklahoma City.
“I have to ask if you don’t think it’s a little bit ridiculous that I might be driving through two or three different congressional districts from my house to the Capitol,” said state Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City. “I live five minutes from here.”
He and others also expressed concern that this would split up minority groups in Oklahoma City, specifically the Hispanic population on the south side, in a way that could dilute their vote.
State Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, also expressed concern about the idea.
“I would say my argument against three districts touching Oklahoma County is that you can end up with four urban Congress people and only one representing rural Oklahoma,” she said. “So I would have the same objections (as Bennett), but for different reasons.”
The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce is among those that support splitting up the state’s largest city into different congressional districts. Its argument is that if multiple representatives cover Oklahoma City, the city will gain influence in the U.S. House of Representatives.
State Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, who is one of the chairs of the Legislature’s joint Select Committee on Redistricting, said a proposed map has yet to be finalized. He said lawmakers wanted to wait for the hearing on the public map submissions before proceeding.
The committee is expected to release their proposal “weeks” before the Nov. 15 session starts, he said.
Once the Legislature enters the special session, Martinez said the committee will vote on proposed congressional and state legislative district maps, which need to be redrawn now that the complete Census data has been delivered.
Whatever the committee advances is likely to win support of the Republican-led House and Senate. After that, it will go on to Gov. Kevin Stitt for his signature.
If Democrats or others think the map was unfairly drawn to give Republicans an advantage, Crespin said they likely have little recourse.
State and federal courts have been reluctant to override maps based on politics alone. Crespin said that unless the maps raise constitutional concerns or run afoul of the federal Voting Rights Act, gerrymandering along political lines is not explicitly illegal.
“Just because it looks funny or it helps strengthen Bice’s chances (in 2022), that’s not necessarily illegal or anything,” he said.