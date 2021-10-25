Oklahoma Watch: How could new redistricting proposals change our political landscape?

State Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, also expressed concern about the idea.

“I would say my argument against three districts touching Oklahoma County is that you can end up with four urban Congress people and only one representing rural Oklahoma,” she said. “So I would have the same objections (as Bennett), but for different reasons.”

The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce is among those that support splitting up the state’s largest city into different congressional districts. Its argument is that if multiple representatives cover Oklahoma City, the city will gain influence in the U.S. House of Representatives.

State Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, who is one of the chairs of the Legislature’s joint Select Committee on Redistricting, said a proposed map has yet to be finalized. He said lawmakers wanted to wait for the hearing on the public map submissions before proceeding.

The committee is expected to release their proposal “weeks” before the Nov. 15 session starts, he said.

Once the Legislature enters the special session, Martinez said the committee will vote on proposed congressional and state legislative district maps, which need to be redrawn now that the complete Census data has been delivered.