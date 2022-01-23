Oklahoma Watch: Governor's order throws transgender Oklahomans into legal limbo

Prior to the executive order, Payton said he succeeded in gaining court orders for clients seeking birth certificate gender marker changes in 37 of 39 applications. Since the order, he’s succeeded in seven of nine attempts. Yet those with court orders now are left in limbo due to the Health Department’s rejecting the requests.

“I wasn’t sure how I wanted to proceed before I started (hormone replacement therapy), but now that I am presenting more male, it just makes sense for me to make that change,” Mitchell said. “I’m out in my workplace, and people already knew that I’m trans, but if I were to get pulled over, I don’t know who that would be. You just never know who you’re going to run into in Oklahoma. So just for safety, I would want someone to be able to look at my ID and have my face match what they see there — at least what their idea of gender is.”