Oklahoma Watch: Details on the death row lawsuit questioning Oklahoma's lethal injection protocol

Oklahoma ended its six-year execution moratorium on Oct. 28, putting John Marion Grant to death by lethal injection. Media witnesses say Grant convulsed dozens of times and vomited on himself after midazolam was administered. Dr. Jeremy Shelton, a state pathologist, wrote in an autopsy report that Grant’s lungs were heavy with fluid and that he breathed in vomit.

The state has since executed three other men — Bigler Stouffer on Dec. 9, Donald Grant on Jan. 27 and Gilbert Postelle on Thursday — without similar complications.

In an August court filing, Friot said a series of executions could produce evidence to be presented during the trial. Attorneys representing the state and death row prisoners will call witnesses who attended the executions.

The prisoners’ argument

The condemned prisoners claim the sedative midazolam, the first of three drugs administered in Oklahoma’s execution process, causes fluid to rapidly build in the lungs and creates a feeling of suffocation. The second drug, potassium chloride, causes extreme pain “similar to being burned alive” if the person being executed maintains consciousness, they claim.