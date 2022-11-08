Oklahoma Watch: Can the state superintendent candidates do what they propose?

As Election Day nears, the candidates for state superintendent of public instruction have been busy selling voters on their ideas.

But the state superintendent can’t enact every policy on his or her own — most require legislative approval. Oklahoma Watch took a look at several of the candidates’ proposals to answer a question: Can they do that?

Two candidates for state superintendent are on the ballot: Jena Nelson, a Democrat, and Ryan Walters, a Republican. Both are certified teachers.

Nelson, 44, teaches at Classen School of Advanced Studies Middle School in Oklahoma City Public Schools and was the 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. She’s on a leave of absence to campaign.

Walters, 37, is the state secretary of education and executive director of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, a nonprofit organization that supports charter schools and private school vouchers.

Here’s an analysis of several policy proposals made by the candidates:

Patriotic training for educators

Walters suggested that he would put history teachers through patriotic training and said he’s in talks with Hillsdale College to provide the course.

Hillsdale College is a small, private Christian school in Michigan known for its principled refusal of state and federal funds, as well as its role in the Trump administration’s 1776 Commission.

Hillsdale has been expanding its conservative, American exceptionalism curriculum into elementary and secondary schools through a network of classical charter schools, with the first in Oklahoma, Tulsa Classical Academy, slated to open in 2023.

Local school boards and the state Legislature set teacher training requirements in Oklahoma. Currently, there are two dozen statewide requirements, including preventing seizures, reporting suspected child abuse, autism support, and digital teaching and learning. Not all are required of all educators, and new requirements are added regularly.

To implement patriotic training statewide as a requirement, Walters would need legislative approval. Lawmakers proposed two bills this year that would have allowed schools to use the Hillsdale curriculum in classrooms, but neither passed out of committee.

Eliminating state tests

Nelson said she would eliminate state tests, instead using benchmark tests at the beginning, middle and end of the year to measure student performance — with the end of the year scores counting for state test data.

By using benchmark tests, teachers can intervene sooner when a student needs help, she said. State test results typically are not available until summer or early fall when students have already progressed to the next grade level.

The Every Student Succeeds Act, the main federal law governing education, requires states to test students annually in reading and math in grades 3 through 8 and once in high school. It also requires statewide science assessments at least once in elementary, middle and high school.

The law allows states to use multiple measures of proficiency instead of one big end-of-year exam, as long as the tests are given statewide. Florida is moving to this model, becoming the first state in the nation to do so.

Refusing federal funding

In a video posted to social media, Walters said he wouldn’t accept federal funding that comes with mandates that aren’t useful for students, teachers or administrators or that indoctrinates kids, pushes an agenda, or creates socialists.

Walters said one of the federal policies he takes issue with is transgender youth using the restroom that aligns with their gender identity. The Biden administration has held that anti-discrimination laws apply to transgender students.

Federal funds make up an average of 10% of school districts’ budgets, or about $1,000 per student each year. These dollars provide additional resources for school lunches, after-school programs, reading specialists, tutors for students learning English and services for special education students.

The “vast majority” of U.S. school districts participate, the federal agency said. Although schools may decline, civil rights protections for students under federal law would remain, said Kathy Dunn, director of professional learning for state and federal programs at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administrators.

“I don’t know why you would,” she said of declining to participate. “We put those funds to good use, and it would leave a huge hole in school districts’ budgets.”

Counselors in schools

One of Nelson’s priorities, according to her campaign website, is to staff all schools with a counselor who has had mental health training.

Oklahoma schools are required to provide counseling services in elementary schools, but not necessarily by a counselor. School counselors are required for high schools.

Oklahoma also doesn’t have a mandated ratio of students to counselors for elementary schools; the mandated ratio for sixth through 12th grades is no more than 450 students to one counselor. The American School Counselor Association recommends a ratio no higher than 250 students to one counselor.

The state superintendent couldn’t strengthen those requirements without the Legislature.

But as the current state superintendent, Joy Hofmeister was able to incentivize schools to hire more counselors through the Oklahoma School Counselor Corps.

School districts applied for a share of more than $35 million in grants, which helped fund counselor positions through 2023-24. The districts had to match the funds for a 50/50 split. More than 300 counselors and mental health professionals have since been hired, the Education Department said in September.

Oklahoma’s ratio has improved since the program started, from 411 students per counselor to 398 students per counselor, as of 2021, the latest data available from the American School Counselor Association.

Enforcing House Bill 1775

Walters has said he would revoke the teaching credentials of any educator who violates House Bill 1775, a law passed in 2021 that restricts teachers and staff from teaching eight concepts, including that one race or sex is superior to another, that one race is inherently racist, and that any person should feel discomfort, guilt or anguish because of his or her race or sex.

“I’m so proud of Oklahoma for being one of the first states in the country to ban critical race theory,” Walters said. He said he’s aware of two teachers who said they violated the law and said those two teachers should be held responsible and shouldn’t be allowed to teach again in the state.

So far, the law hasn’t been applied to any specific educators, but two school districts have faced consequences.

Tulsa Public Schools and Mustang Public Schools each received a warning on their accreditation this summer following complaints. In Tulsa Public Schools, a teacher complained about a professional development course that addressed implicit bias. In Mustang, the complaint centered on a student activity called “Cross the Line,” which is intended to build empathy and reduce bullying.

Under state law, a teaching certificate can be revoked for “willful violation of any rule or regulation” by the State Board of Education. All of that board’s members are appointed by the governor except the chair, who is the state superintendent. Teachers are granted a hearing before the board before they can be stripped of their license.

Featured video: Osage Nation Congress discusses resolution urging repeal of HB 1775