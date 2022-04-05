Oklahoma Watch: Bills could doom future state question efforts, experts say

A package of bills moving through the Legislature could block all but the most well-funded groups from getting a question on the ballot through Oklahoma’s initiative and referendum process, experts and advocates are warning.

The Senate is set to consider four joint resolutions that would make it more difficult for state questions to pass or be voted on.

The proposals have already passed the state House of Representatives and could take effect as early as 2023 if they clear the Legislature and are approved by voters later this year.

Professor John G. Matsusaka, executive director of the nonpartisan Initiative and Referendum Institute at the University of Southern California, said Oklahoma’s initiative laws already are among the nation’s most restrictive.

“If I were an Oklahoma voter, I would ask what problem this is trying to solve,” Matsusaka said.

Perhaps the most far-reaching is House Joint Resolution 1002. It would require citizen-led groups to collect a set number of signatures from each of the state’s 77 counties before they could get a state question on the ballot.

It specifically would require enough signatures of registered voters to equal 8% or 15% of votes cast in the most recent gubernatorial election — depending on whether it’s a statutory or constitutional change — in every county.

Currently, signature gathers need to meet that 8% or 15% target statewide.

That means even if signature collectors gathered thousands of verified signatures beyond the current requirement, their effort would be doomed if they fell short in any one county.

Other proposals would require that constitutional amendments receive over 55% of the vote and would make the state auditor responsible for determining projected costs of state questions.

The Legislature’s interest in these proposals follows passage of several high-profile state questions opposed by the governor and many in the GOP-dominated Legislature.

Since 2016, voters through citizen-led initiatives have expanded Medicaid to more than 200,000 low-income Oklahomans, changed several drug and nonviolent crimes from felonies to misdemeanors, and made Oklahoma one of the nation’s largest and most accessible medical marijuana markets.

Republican lawmakers pushing legislation to make state questions more difficult say Oklahomans, especially those in rural communities, should have more information about what’s on the ballot before Election Day. The geographical requirement, they say, will prevent groups from focusing signature collection efforts on more liberal areas in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

In the past decade, 25 state questions have made the ballot. Only seven came from citizen-led groups, with four passing: Medicaid expansion in 2020, medical marijuana in 2018, and two related criminal justice measures in 2016 that changed certain low-level drug and property crimes from felonies to misdemeanors.

At stake is whether the Oklahoma’s state question process, a cornerstone of state founders’ beliefs in direct democracy and their populist roots, should continue as is or include new roadblocks to make getting on the ballot tougher.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma chapter has been involved in a number of state question campaigns, including 2016 criminal justice changes (State Question 780) and State Question 805, which sought to reclassify more criminal charges but failed in 2020.

With financial support from its parent organization, the ACLU was able to hire hundreds of signature collectors to canvas the state and collect tens of thousands of signatures.

Cindy Nguyen, policy director of the state ACLU chapter, said groups without those types of resources face substantial challenges. And if the 77-county requirement were put in place, getting a question on the ballot would be out of reach for many groups.

“It is a concern because this provides an opportunity for those who are especially impacted by the state questions to not only get involved in the democratic process but also to have their voices heard,” she said.

Oklahoma’s veto referendum process would also be impacted by the geographical requirements.

The state allows citizens to try to repeal recently passed legislation through the state question process. Groups need to collect fewer signatures than required for initiatives — just 5% of votes in the last gubernatorial election, which would be 59,320 this year.

These have been even rarer since the state requires that all signatures be collected within 90 days of the end of that year’s session.

There have been 20 veto referendums in Oklahoma history, the last coming in 1970, according to Ballotpedia. Several attempts have been made since. All failed.

This includes an unsuccessful attempt to repeal a 2021 law that cracks down on protesters by increasing penalties for blocking roadways and granting immunity to motorists who kill or injure rioters.

Joshua Harris-Till, a Democratic activist who recently announced plans to run for the party’s nomination in the 5th District congressional race, led that effort. Adding geographical requirements would effectively keep almost any citizen-led referendum off the ballot, he said.

“Many of these counties don’t have a convention center you can line up outside of or these big events where you can get signatures,” he said. “So what they are trying to do is just make it more costly and make it, I would argue, impossible to get the signatures you need.”

There is still a lot of work before the Oklahoma proposals could take effect.

They would need to be heard and passed in the state Senate before getting a final vote in the House. If they make it through the Legislature, the proposals will go to a vote of the people under the current state questions requirements.

Kelly Hall, executive director of the Fairness Project, a progressive organization that has helped pass ballot measures in a number of states, including Oklahoma’s Medicaid expansion measure, said she is hopeful that voters would want to protect their voice. But their passage poses a real threat, she said.

“I think one of the ways our rights get taken away from us inch by inch is because they are wrapped up in jargon, hard to understand processes and a slow attrition of our rights,” Hall said.

“My concern is that with all the things voters are focused on — the economy, health care, wages — that Oklahoma voters may not be aware of the implications of what a slow attrition of their rights means.”

