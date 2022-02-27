Oklahoma Watch: Billions In federal COVID relief fund applications being kept secret

“There’s a little over $10 billion in requests at the moment in terms of projects that have been submitted through the portal,” House Speaker Charles McCall said earlier this month at a legislative forum. “Those will filter down and the governor will ultimately have the say on those funds.

“He’s asked the Legislature to be involved, which we’re appreciative of. We’re not going to try to push out $1.8 billion in the next 12 months. You’ll see us take a very methodical look. What’s a priority to me is that projects are considered in all four corners of the state and throughout the state of Oklahoma.”

The process for the latest round of federal COVID-19 relief for states stands in contrast to the Coronavirus Relief Funds under the 2020 CARES Act. The early months of the pandemic featured states scrambling to secure tests, ventilators and personal protective equipment. Both the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency and the state auditor and inspector found irregularities with some of Oklahoma’s CARES Act spending.