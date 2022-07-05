Oklahoma Watch asks voters' opinions after primary: 'I'll never vote Republican again'

When Oklahoma voters went to the polls for Tuesday’s primary elections, Oklahoma Watch reporters met them to get their perspectives on the state of the state.

Among the questions: “How is Oklahoma working for you?” Here is a sample of the responses, representing multiple political viewpoints, along with where each respondent voted:

“I will never vote Republican again because of all these stupid people that still are latching on to this obvious lie and I just don’t understand. I am here to vote for anti-stupidity.”

— Robie Girdner, 58, who voted at the Armory Municipal Center in Tahlequah

“I’m happy with the way things are going. I’m personally happy with (Gov. Kevin) Stitt because I was afraid if we had a different governor, we would have locked down like a lot of other states. I didn’t want that personally.”

— Richard Haley, 53, who lists immigration and inflation as the issues most important to him while voting at the North MacArthur Church of Christ in Oklahoma City.

“It’s skewed so far to the right that it’s not moderate. We’re not in the middle, we’re on the tangent. I think the abortion issue is important. Also education. Trying to separate the state from religion is important to me. Also making sure we have representatives across all ethnicities. We have a tendency to be focused on the white population and we kind of discount everybody else. Also when I take a look at how our tax dollars are spent, the Swadley’s barbeque scandal and other stuff, we’re squandering money.”

— Richard Harvey, 72, who voted at the Wesley United Methodist Church in El Reno. Harvey said he wants state leaders to focus more on accountability.

“I’d say it works pretty good. I mean, I can’t imagine living anywhere else better.”

— Danny McCarter, 59, a member of the Cherokee Nation who voted at the Armory Municipal Center in Tahlequah

“Not great. It’s hard because I’m a stay-at-home mother and I lost my job right when the pandemic started. With (Gov. Kevin) Stitt ending unemployment benefits early, that didn’t work very well. Although I am pro-life, I’m also concerned with women’s rights. And I just do not feel like women get as many rights in Oklahoma as (in) other states. So that’s obviously hard, especially as a mother of three daughters. I want to see their rights expanded, not taken away.”

— Brittany Kime, 34, who said the economy and women’s rights are the issues most important to her Tuesday after voting in the Moore Public Schools administration building.

“I’m from California, so I love Oklahoma. I’ve been here since 2011. As far as I’m concerned, it’s a very good state. We need some work on crime. I’m not opposed to guns; I’m opposed to idiots having guns. There should be a test.”

— Barbara Western, 69, who voted at the North MacArthur Church of Christ. Western said Gov. Stitt has done “a marvelous job” and lists taxes, health care and law enforcement as her top issues.

“Not well. I’m here because of family and because I built my career here. If I was a lone ranger starting out my life, I wouldn’t be here. But I want to see it get better. And I think things are getting better in some areas.”

— Shianna Kinnett, 24, who voted at the Southmoore Baptist Church and said she would like to see a greater diversity in candidates and thought.

“It’s really not. It’s incredibly hard being more liberal-minded in the state just because it’s so skewed conservative. Even where I work is more of a liberal area but there are conservative candidates everywhere. I didn’t see any Democratic candidates’ signs anywhere. I know that we’re there. I don’t know why we’re not being represented.”

— Mary Ingram, 32, who voted at the Southmoore Baptist Church

“Oklahoma seems to be doing OK. For our whole United States, no. But I do feel like some things are turning around. Let’s just put God first and get God back involved in politics.”

— Dana Awopeju, 49, who voted at Southmoore Baptist Church

“My home state continues to disappoint me. I don’t feel they’re working for me as a citizen or as a woman. I would like to see more support for public education. I would like to see more separation of church and state. I don’t feel the Republican Party represents me in any way shape or fashion.”

— Kate Kelly, 61, who said if identification is going to be required for voters “it needs to be easy for people to get” when interviewed Tuesday at the Armory Municipal Center in Tahlequah.

“It seems like we’re pretty provided for. To me, it’s kind of like being in the South. What I mean by that: it’s family values, it’s education, taking care of your people, being a good neighbor, somebody needs to borrow an egg, give ‘em two eggs. You help people. Kindness. It’s the way I was brought up.”

— Steve Brown, 54, who voted in the Moore Public Schools administration building with his wife, Robin, and said education and health care are his top issues.

