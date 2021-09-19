Oklahoma Watch: An early look at expanding voting access across the state

The top reasons for being rejected were for not being notarized or having no ID (32%), the ballot was returned after deadline (16.1%), the affidavit was not signed (13.4%), the affidavit was not returned (11.9%), the affidavit was not witnessed (10.5%) and because of an expired ID (10.1%).

But Oklahoma, unlike at least 18 other states, does not have a so-called “curing” process that would notify voters that their ballot was rejected and allow them to fix their errors so it can be counted.

Ziriax said there would be a few challenges to implement this. In addition to finding a way to quickly notify the voters, he said election workers would need to figure out how to certify elections before the state’s deadlines. He said this would also likely increase costs and staff time for county election workers.

But Ziriax said a bill that Fugate unsuccessfully tried to pass this year might be a good “middle ground.” This proposal, House Bill 1843, would allow voters to cast a provisional ballot if they have received notification their original mailed absentee ballot was rejected before or on Election Day.