Oklahoma Watch: 18-year-old prison guards? Corrections Department seeks younger minimum hiring age

Bobby Cleveland, executive director of the Oklahoma Corrections Professionals group, said corrections officials informed him that the 18- and 19-year-old detention officers would be restricted in their job duties and fill positions with minimal prisoner contact. He said he supports the proposal as long as more experienced officers are the ones overseeing housing units and recreation yards.

“We just need more people inside the prison, so I think it could be a good idea,” Cleveland said.

Two years ago, state Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, said a Corrections Department representative reached out and asked if he would introduce a bill lowering the agency’s minimum hiring age. Humphrey, a former probation officer and chair of the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee, rejected the idea as ludicrous.

“I told them not only would I not run it, but I would fight it 100%,” Humphrey said.

But as prison staffing numbers continue to decline, Humphrey said he’s opened up to the idea, assuming the youngest officers would not interact with prisoners convicted of violent offenses.