Oklahoma voters go to polls Tuesday; some races to be determined by primary results

OKLAHOMA CITY – Voters will go to the polls Tuesday to determine primary winners and those who will face a runoff.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Most of the primaries are among Republicans.

Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said this is the first statewide election since redistricting.

“It is important for voters to confirm where their polling place is before they head to the polls,” Ziriax said.

Due to redistricting, a number of voters are in new districts with new polling places.

Ziriax said while Oklahoma has closed primaries, Democrats have opened their primaries to independent voters.

Every voter has the right to vote on nonpartisan candidates and issues on the ballot, including casting ballots for judges and associate judges.

Voters will be required to show photo identification issued by the state, federal government or a recognized tribal government. They may also use the free voter identification card, Ziriax said.

A third option is to sign an affidavit and obtain a provisional ballot.

Gov. Kevin Stitt is fending off Republican challengers Joel Kintsel, who took a leave of absence from leading the Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as Mark Sherwood and Moira McCabe.

If no one gets 50% of the votes plus one, the top two vote-getters advance to the Aug. 23 runoff.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who switched from Republican to Democrat, hopes to defeat former state Sen. Connie Johnson, making her second attempt for the governor’s office.

Independent Ervin Yen, a former state senator, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno will also be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell did not draw a Republican challenger but will face Libertarian Chris Powell and Democrat Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard in the general election.

The race for state auditor will be decided Tuesday.

State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd faces fellow Republican Steven W. McQuillen. Byrd is seeking a second term. There are no Democratic candidates for the role.

Republican Gentner F. Drummond is making his second attempt at attorney general. He faces Oklahoma Attorney General John M. O’Connor, who was appointed by Stitt after Mike Hunter resigned.

The winner will face Libertarian Lynda Steele in the general election.

Republicans Todd Russ, a House member who is term-limited; Clark Jolley, a former Senate member and past member of the Oklahoma Tax Commission; and David B. Hooten, who recently resigned as Oklahoma County clerk, are seeking the Republican nomination for state treasurer.

State Treasurer Randy McDaniel is not seeking another term.

Libertarian Gregory J. Sadler and Democrat Charles De Coune will also be on the general election ballot for treasurer.

Peggs Public Schools Superintendent John Cox, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, Education Secretary Ryan Walters and William E. Crozier are seeking the Republican nomination for state superintendent.

Cox is making his third attempt at the office. Crozier has run for the post once and also ran for lieutenant governor.

Democrat Jena Nelson will be on the general election ballot for state superintendent; Hofmeister could not seek another term.

Incumbent Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn, a former House member, hopes to fend off Republican challengers Sean Roberts, a House member who is term-limited, and Keith Swinton, who ran in 2018.

Libertarian Will Daugherty and Democrat Jack Henderson, a former Tulsa City Council member, will also be on the general election ballot.

Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready, a former House member, was unopposed.

Republicans Kim David, a term-limited state senator, Justin Hornback, Harold Spradling and Todd Thomsen, a former House member, are seeking the GOP nomination for corporation commissioner.

Dana Murphy, a Republican, is term-limited.

Democrat Margaret Bowman and independent Don Underwood will be on the general election ballot.

Primaries for both of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats are on Tuesday’s ballot.

In one, 13 Republicans are vying for the nomination to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Public polling consistently shows 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin leading the field but short of the simple majority needed to avoid a runoff. Former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon appears the most likely to be the second candidate in that election.

Republicans and Democrats, as well as independents, have primaries for the other Senate seat. Incumbent U.S. Sen. James Lankford is opposed by Jackson Lahmeyer and Joan Farr on the GOP ballot, while the Democratic field consists of Jason Bollinger, Madison Horn, Arya Azma, Brandon Wade, Dennis Baker and Jo Glenn.

The 1st Congressional District, which includes most of Tulsa and all of Tulsa County, does not have a primary, but CD 2 and CD 3 do.

The CD 2 race is particularly bumptious, with 14 Republicans entered and no clear favorite.

Among those running are state Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore; state Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee; state Rep. Dustin Roberts, R-Durant; former state Rep. John Bennett; former state Sen. Josh Brecheen; former state Rep. David Derby; Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee; Muskogee pharmacist Chris Schiller; and tribal officials Guy Barker and Wes Nofire.

Other candidates are former law officer Clint Johnson, Rhonda Hopkins of Rose, former nonprofit leader Pam Gordon and military veteran Erick Wyatt.

In CD 3, 14-term Republican incumbent Frank Lucas is opposed by Enid pastor Wade Burleson and Yukon window cleaning service owner Stephen Butler.

CD 4 and CD 5 also have GOP primaries.

In CD 4, incumbent Tom Cole is opposed by perennial foe James Taylor and the largely unknown Frank Blacke.

CD 5 incumbent Stephanie Bice is opposed by Subrina Banks, a real estate agent worried about critical race theory and social emotional learning.

State House and Senate races will also be on the ballot.

Randy Krehbiel contributed to this story.

