Oklahoma ups fuel tax at wrong time for revenue boost; new model likely needed to fund roads, experts say

Did Oklahoma raise its state tax rates on motor fuel, tobacco, and oil and gas production just in time for them to become obsolete?
Obsolete might be too strong a word. But with a sharp and perhaps persistent decline in demand for petroleum products and the punitive levy on tobacco doing exactly what it was intended to do, the 2018 tax package agreed upon amid so much acrimony, anguish and debate may not turn out to be the long-term revenue boost hoped for.
And, in fact, obsolete is exactly how some have started to describe per-gallon taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel. With consumption stagnant and electric vehicles becoming more common, many believe the way America pays for roads and highways will have to change.
“The reality is, how fast is it going to occur? That’s the question,” Oklahoma Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz said in a recent interview.
For a century or more, fuel taxes have picked up most of the tab for roads and highways. They still do, but the Oklahoma Department of Transportation projects flat or even slightly declining fuel tax revenue over the next 25 years — which means the value of those taxes will actually decline by about 40% because of inflation.
“The motor fuel tax has been the ideal transportation revenue stream for 100 years now,” Gatz said. “It’s been a growth revenue source with more cars on the road, more miles traveled, more gallons used. And it’s relatively easy to collect. It’s been a really good model, and that’s part of the reason it’s so difficult to change it.”
The consensus, though, seems to be that it can no longer be depended upon. ODOT estimates internal combustion engine efficiency will improve by about 50% over the next 25 years, and electric vehicles — excluded from fuel taxes — will rise from around 1% to more than 20%.
Congress has tinkered off-and-on with supplementing or replacing federal fuel taxes with a levy on miles driven, and now the Oklahoma Legislature is giving it serious consideration. Earlier this month the subject was covered at some length during a legislative hearing with Gatz and the Indian Nations Council of Governments’ Adriane Jaynes doing most of the talking.
A mileage tax would catch electric vehicles, which tend to inflict at least as much wear and tear on highways as other comparable models, and many say it would also be a fairer assessment on hybrid vehicles.
Nationally, the move to EVs is accelerating. Last year Amazon ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans, and last week California banned fossil fuel-powered vehicles beginning in 2035.
At the same time, the use of unmanned aerial drones and even autonomous ground vehicles creates another set of variables that conjure the prospect of roads, bridges, traffic signals and other infrastructure that communicate directly with these various modes of transportation.
Jaynes, INCOG’s energy programs director, said EVs are becoming more competitive on price and noted that Oklahoma has developed one of the best charging networks in the country.
“We should look at this as an opportunity to innovate and not just how do we collect road taxes and these vehicles that aren’t paying it,” Jaynes told lawmakers. “There’s a much bigger puzzle we need to pay attention to.”
For the past several years, legislators have considered several methods for taxing EVs, including what would amount to a higher sales tax on them and a flat annual registration fee in addition to the usual motor vehicle taxes.
Jaynes said the sales tax — actually, the targeted elimination of an exemption that applies to all vehicles — would have equaled on average 12 years of fuel taxes for comparable vehicles.
A flat tax on EVs and hybrids was actually enacted in 2017, but the state Supreme Court disallowed it. There remains interest in such a levy, but Jaynes said it would not raise enough money.
Both proposals, she said, disconnect actual road use from the amount paid.
That makes a mileage tax attractive to policy wonks. The technology required to assess the tax, though, raises the suspicions of a lot of drivers and civil libertarians.
“Privacy was a huge concern, as you might imagine,” said Jaynes, referring to several states with experimental programs. “As people have experience with the program, though, their concerns are reduced.”
In some cases, mileage is tracked by a device plugged into the vehicle’s system. In others, a mobile application is used.
Gatz said he is particularly interested in Utah’s pilot program, which gives owners a choice of paying a flat fee or by the mile, with the total cost capped at $90 a year.
All of the programs only track miles traveled, not the vehicle’s route.
Gatz said Oklahoma and the nation will probably feel their way for several years as they try to figure out the best method to pay for transportation.
“We’re going to have to do something different,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a magic bullet out there. It’s something we’re going to have to deal with from a policy perspective over a period of time.
“I think the motor fuel tax at some point will phase out,” Gatz said. “And I think it will be replaced by some sort of road user model. Is that a five-year prospect or a 25-year prospect? I’m probably going to come down on the the long end of that and say it’s a 10- or 20-year evolution.”
