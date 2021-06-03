 Skip to main content
Oklahoma Treasurer Randy McDaniel won't seek reelection
  • Updated
Randy McDaniel

Oklahoma Treasurer Randy McDaniel was also a former state representative.

 Matt Barnard, Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — State Treasurer Randy McDaniel said he will not seek re-election.

He plans to continue serving as treasurer until his current term ends of Jan. 9, 2023. He was elected in 2018.

“I am thankful for each opportunity and make this announcement with great appreciation for those who made it possible, especially my loving wife, Julie, and our family,” McDaniel said. “Our children, Grace and John, are now in middle school and this decision allows me to give priority to family rather than a statewide campaign.”

McDaniel served 12 years in the Oklahoma House before being elected state treasurer.

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

