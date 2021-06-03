Oklahoma Treasurer Randy McDaniel won't seek reelection

He plans to continue serving as treasurer until his current term ends of Jan. 9, 2023. He was elected in 2018.

“I am thankful for each opportunity and make this announcement with great appreciation for those who made it possible, especially my loving wife, Julie, and our family,” McDaniel said. “Our children, Grace and John, are now in middle school and this decision allows me to give priority to family rather than a statewide campaign.”