Oklahoma Treasurer Randy McDaniel won't seek reelection

OKLAHOMA CITY — State Treasurer Randy McDaniel said he will not seek re-election.
He plans to continue serving as treasurer until his current term ends of Jan. 9, 2023. He was elected in 2018.
“I am thankful for each opportunity and make this announcement with great appreciation for those who made it possible, especially my loving wife, Julie, and our family,” McDaniel said. “Our children, Grace and John, are now in middle school and this decision allows me to give priority to family rather than a statewide campaign.”
McDaniel served 12 years in the Oklahoma House before being elected state treasurer.
Barbara Hoberock
Capitol Bureau Writer
I have covered the Oklahoma Legislature since 1994. I cover politics, appellate courts, state agencies and the governor. I have worked for the Tulsa World since 1990. Phone: 405-528-2465
