Oklahoma to pay outside firm up to $700,000 in McGirt challenge

The contract was not required to be competitively bid.

The rates are a 50% discount of the lowest hourly rates charged by the firm for the services of the lawyers performing the duties, according to the contract.

“Kannon Shanmugam has a sterling record of success in front of the U.S. Supreme Court,” said Alex Gerszewski, a spokesman for O’Connor. “Combine the unmatched experience with the firm’s discounted rate to the state, the decision to retain him was not a difficult one.

“It is also not uncommon for the state or other agencies to retain outside counsel, especially when the stakes are as high as they are in the McGirt decision. We are working closely together to ensure the state’s interests are aggressively defended, which includes seeking to overturn the decision.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt, who appointed O’Connor, has strongly criticized the historic decision.

Stitt had previously hired Ryan Leonard as his special counsel on Native American affairs. Leonard has been paid $250 an hour, capped at 40 hours a week. He so far has been paid $80,000.

Lawmakers have increased the budget of the Attorney General's Office by 136%, some of which was intended to fight "federal overreach."