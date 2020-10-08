Oklahoma to open pandemic center for state in Stillwater

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt and others on Wednesday announced the creation of the Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence in Stillwater.

It will house the state’s public health lab, which will move there by the end of the year.

“Today is a milestone day for the future of the public health response of the great state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said.

He said the center will be the first of its kind in the nation, combining agriculture, human medicine, food safety, public health testing and preparedness, and animal safety and health.

Interim Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said it “will propel Oklahoma to the forefront of public health preparedness and response.”

Stitt said the center will bring together local and national experts.

Although it will not be on the Oklahoma State University campus, it will include partnerships with OSU, the Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine, the University of Oklahoma and many other public and private entities, Stitt said.

Secretary of Science and Innovation Elizabeth Pollard said federal CARES Act funds and the $58.5 million bond for a new public health lab will be used to fund the center.