Oklahoma to offer startup funding in 'child care deserts'

Jackie Evans reads a story to Nevaeh President (from left), Maddox Jackson and Ryden Johnson, all 3, at her Aunt Jackie’s Childcare Home in Tulsa on Wednesday. As a licensed child care provider for 42 years, Evans has a long waiting list and said she will welcome new child care facilities that will have start-up grants from the state. “The community needs it,” she said.
Ian Maule photos, Tulsa World
The alphabet, children’s crafts and a picture of former President Barack Obama hang on a wall at Aunt Jackie’s Childcare Home in Tulsa.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Jackie Evans serves snacks to the children she cares for at Aunt Jackie’s Childcare Home on Wednesday.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Instruments to stimulate children's interest in music and rhythm hang in an organizer at Aunt Jackie's Childcare Home.
Oklahoma will offer start-up grants to ease a shortage of child care across nearly half the state, officials said Tuesday.
The Department of Human Services will provide up to $10,000 per child for new day care centers that open in what the state considers “child care deserts,” officials said. That includes Tulsa and 33 other counties, with more than half the state’s population living in areas “where there aren’t enough licensed child-care providers to meet the needs of working families,” according to DHS.
Some areas have faced a chronic shortage of child care, but the problem grew worse after facilities closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jackie Evans, who owns Aunt Jackie’s Childcare Home in Tulsa.
“A lot of places never reopened,” said Evans. “We’ve never recouped from the pandemic, and now there are lot more children who need child care than there are places for them.”
As a licensed child care provider for 42 years, Evans won’t be eligible for a start-up grant, but she will welcome new facilities in her neighborhood, where she has a long waiting list for children to enroll at her day care.
“The community needs it,” she said.
Grant recipients will participate in the state’s Human Services Quality Rating Improvement System “to create enriching, quality early childhood learning environments,” officials said.
“We are providing funding and startup capital for people to go into a child care desert and open up a new business by becoming a child care provider,” said Brittany Lee, director of Child Care Services. “Not only will this bring new jobs into communities across Oklahoma, but it will also enable parents and guardians to rejoin the workforce with the peace of mind that their child is in a safe and enriching environment.”
Applications will be available at okchildcaregrants.com until funds are depleted or until July 31, officials said. An initial $5,000 per child will be paid upon approval of the grant, with the remaining $5,000 per child distributed after 12 months, officials said.
Census data paints bleak picture of how COVID-19 affected working moms
Working mothers are an integral part of the workforce
Lockdowns and school closures affected moms the most
3.5 million mothers left work at the onset of the pandemic
More mothers than fathers left work
Child care needs took more women than men out of the workforce
The number of mothers not actively working increased over 15% in one year
Black mothers lost employment at a higher rate
Non-white single mothers nearly twice as likely to be unemployed as white single mothers
Working mothers are commonly educators and nurses, but that’s not who left work
