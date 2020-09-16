'Oklahoma, this is your office': New Capitol visitors entrance unveiled

The Capitol restoration project is 90% complete and is on track to be finished in mid-2022, Stitt said.

Stitt said the visitor entrance is the front door to the iconic state building.

“I love that the Capitol does not belong to any one person,” Stitt said. “It belongs to Oklahomans.

“Oklahoma, this is your office where you can make your voice heard, where you can bring your passions, your concerns and dreams to the table.”

A little more than 30 years ago, eighth-graders from Norman took a field trip to the Capitol, where they got to meet then Gov. Henry Bellmon, he said.

“Now, one of those eighth-graders has grown up and now walks these historic halls as the 28th governor of Oklahoma,” Stitt said, referring to himself.

Steve Mason, chairman of the State Capitol Restoration Expenditure Oversight Committee, said the project actually began about 25 years ago, when Keating led efforts to put a dome on the building.

Mason said using the old southeast entrance on the first floor was like walking into someone’s garage to get into their house.