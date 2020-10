Oklahoma takes first steps to privatize care for Medicaid recipients

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Health Care Authority on Thursday took initial steps toward privatizing health care for many of the state’s poorest residents.

The agency that oversees the state’s Medicaid program published two requests for proposals seeking for-profit companies to oversee medical and dental spending for 773,794 of the state’s nearly 1 million Medicaid recipients.

Following direction from Gov. Kevin Stitt, the agency is pursuing what is often referred to as a managed-care model, an approach to health insurance coverage that seeks to maximize health care quality while cutting costs. The program will be called SoonerSelect.

At least 40 other states have implemented managed care.

“It’s clear what we’ve done in the past is not working as well as we desire, and it is time for Oklahoma to try a new approach in order for us to provide the quality of health care Oklahomans deserve.” — Kevin Corbett, Health Care Authority CEO