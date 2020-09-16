 Skip to main content
Oklahoma Supreme Court denies Gov. Stitt's request for gaming compact rehearing

Oklahoma Supreme Court denies Gov. Stitt's request for gaming compact rehearing

Gov. Stitt talks gaming compact (copy)

Gov. Kevin Stitt talks about the state of tribal gaming compact negotiations during a December press conference. 

 NATE BILLINGS/The Oklahoman file

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has denied Gov. Kevin Stitt’s request for a rehearing of a case in which it invalidated two tribal gaming compacts he signed.

Stitt had asked the court to revisit its July 21 decision that tossed out two compacts he inked with the Comanche Nation and the Otoe-Missouria Tribe.

The court found that the compacts were illegal because they allowed for types of gambling not currently permitted under state law.

The court on Monday denied the request without comment.

The lawsuit was brought by Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.

A similar suit involving two other tribal gaming compacts is also pending before the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Barbara Hoberock

405-528-2465

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @bhoberock

