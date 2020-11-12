 Skip to main content
Oklahoma still last in the nation in voter participation despite recent registration surge
Leroy Staples of Broken Arrow signs his absentee ballot before turning it in at the Tulsa County Election Board before the Nov. 3 election.

 IAN MAULE, TULSA WORLD FILE

Despite a record vote total this fall and rising registrations in recent years, Oklahoma had the nation’s lowest overall voter participation rate in the 2020 general election, according to statistics maintained by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald.

Officially, Oklahoma recorded a nearly 70% voter turnout for the general election that concluded last week. That’s based on the number of ballots cast compared to the number of registered voters in the state.

But McDonald, who for the past two decades has tracked voter turnout on the United States Elections Project website, estimates that the real participation rate is more like 55%.

McDonald measures his rate using what he calls the voter-eligible population, or VEP. This is his estimate of the number of people who could vote if they were all registered.

To reach this number, McDonald essentially uses census data to calculate the number of state residents at least 18 years of age, then subtracts noncitizens and people ineligible to vote because of their status in the legal system — basically felons who have not regained the right to apply for reinstatement.

Oklahoma has been near the bottom of McDonald’s VEP rate since he began keeping track in 2000. This year’s 55% was actually an improvement from 2016 and the best for a presidential election since a 58.3% turnout in 2004, when a hotly contested U.S. Senate race was also on the ballot.

Nonpresidential years generally have lower turnout, with Oklahoma’s VEP rate at times sinking into the mid-30s.

No one seems to know exactly why Oklahomans don’t vote or in many cases don’t even register.

The national VEP rate this year was 66.4%. Minnesota and Maine were just a shade under 80%. Many states exceeded 70%.

At the other end, Oklahoma’s 55% edged out Arkansas (55.5%) and West Virginia and Hawaii (both 57.5%) for the nation’s lowest overall voter participation rate.

Tennessee, at 59.7%, completed the bottom five.

University of Oklahoma political science professor Keith Gaddie said registering and voting in the state are not particularly difficult. Surveys conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau over the years found that, nationwide, people who don’t vote rarely list difficulty in registering or voting as the reason.

“There is a segment of the American public, maybe 25 or 30%, that is disinterested, cynical, not engaged. … They’re just not going to do it,” Gaddie said, referring to voting.

Income, education and ties to the community can be factors, he said. So, too, the noncompetitive nature of most Oklahoma elections doesn’t encourage investing time and money in intensive voter registration drives, he said.

“Oklahoma is doing a poor job of ensuring as many people as possible vote,” said another OU professor, David Blatt. “Some of that is probably because we’re an uncompetitive, one-party state.”

Blatt said several things could be done to encourage participation. They include expanding the 2½-day early voting period and finally implementing the online registration system authorized by the Legislature several years ago.

He notes that state government, including the Legislature and administration, do not accurately reflect the demographics of the state, which may also contribute to a lack of interest.

In recent elections, a strategy has been for underdogs to find disaffected voters and persuade them to get to the polls. But that doesn’t always work as expected — especially for liberals and Democrats.

“When you mobilize one side, it mobilizes the other,” said Gaddie. “The left … has this idea that if the issues are just explained clearly enough, people will vote for them. That isn’t always the case.”

Blatt said that is not the point.

“Elections are central to representative democracy,” he said. “You would hope that would be enough of a reason.”

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

