Oklahoma still last in the nation in voter participation despite recent registration surge

Despite a record vote total this fall and rising registrations in recent years, Oklahoma had the nation’s lowest overall voter participation rate in the 2020 general election, according to statistics maintained by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald.

Officially, Oklahoma recorded a nearly 70% voter turnout for the general election that concluded last week. That’s based on the number of ballots cast compared to the number of registered voters in the state.

But McDonald, who for the past two decades has tracked voter turnout on the United States Elections Project website, estimates that the real participation rate is more like 55%.

McDonald measures his rate using what he calls the voter-eligible population, or VEP. This is his estimate of the number of people who could vote if they were all registered.

To reach this number, McDonald essentially uses census data to calculate the number of state residents at least 18 years of age, then subtracts noncitizens and people ineligible to vote because of their status in the legal system — basically felons who have not regained the right to apply for reinstatement.