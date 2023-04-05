OKLAHOMA CITY — Nearly a year after the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department ended its contract with a local barbecue chain and closed several state park restaurants, the eateries are set to reopen under new management.

Six state park restaurants will reopen Memorial Day weekend under the supervision of La Ratatouille, an Oklahoma City company that owns several restaurants, food trucks and a catering business.

The change comes after the Tourism Department contracted with Swadley's Bar-B-Q to renovate and operate the same park restaurants, a deal that spurred a criminal probe, an audit and a state lawsuit. The restaurants have been closed since the Tourism Department canceled its Swadley's contract last April due to "suspected fraudulent activity."

Tourism and Recreation Department Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said agency officials are working with the La Ratatouille restaurant company to develop a name and concept for the new eateries. A sample menu indicates that the restaurants will serve typical American fare, including hamburgers, sandwiches, chicken fried steak and meatloaf.

"Reopening the (state park) restaurants in our state — this is something that I have thought about every single day since becoming the director of the agency," Zumwalt said. Formerly the head of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Zumwalt was appointed in October to lead the Tourism Department.

Zumwalt said the process used to select La Ratatouille was different from the process the agency previously used to contract with Swadley's.

After putting out a public request for proposals in January, the Tourism Department received bids from seven companies who pitched new visions for the restaurants. The proposals were vetted and reviewed by a seven-member evaluation committee.

"The decisions that we made really came back to what is the way we can do this in a way that the public and any stakeholders … will know that we took every opportunity to be transparent," Zumwalt said.

Previously, Swadley's was the only company to bid on the state park restaurant contracts. Many details of the deal escaped scrutiny until years after the state signed its first contract with Swadley's.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is still investigating allegations of criminal conduct related to the barbecue chain's deal with the Tourism Department. A legislative watchdog office says the state lost at least $12.4 million in taxpayer funds because of insufficient oversight of the deal.

The Tourism Department will receive 13% of the new restaurants' gross receipts as part of the five-year contract, which includes annual options to reevaluate the agreement.

Zumwalt said the park facilities are turn-key ready and that no restaurant renovations will be necessary.

The state will not be subsidizing La Ratatouille, Zumwalt said. Previously, the Tourism Department was paying Swadley's monthly management fees to operate the park restaurants.

When evaluating the submitted bids, state officials were impressed with La Ratatouille's business plan and catering experience, Zumwalt said, noting that the agency was looking for a long-term operator for the restaurants. The company also got higher marks in the process for volunteering to run all six restaurants, as opposed to just one or two locations.

"It was the best deal for the state," Zumwalt said.

The restaurants are located at the following parks:

Sequoyah State Park in Hulbert

Lake Murray State Park in Ardmore

Robber's Cave State Park in Wilburton

Beaver's Bend State Park in Broken Bow

Quartz Mountain State Park in Lone Wolf

Roman Nose State Park in Watonga