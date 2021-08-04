Oklahoma state GOP chair again seeks donations after comparing unvaccinated to Holocaust victims

OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican Party Chairman John Bennett on Wednesday continued his attempts to raise money after comparing the treatment of unvaccinated people to that of Holocaust victims.
Bennett used social media to double down on his comparison, although this time not using the world Holocaust or the Star of David, which Nazis forced European Jews to wear.
On Friday, statewide Republican leaders rebuked Bennett for a social media post on the Republican Party Facebook page that pictured the yellow star of David with the word "unvaccinated."
Bennett opposes vaccine requirements and mandated mask use.
“As your state chairman, I recently sounded the alarm about mandated vaccines, masks and the striping way of our unalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Bennett, a former Republican House member from Sallisaw, said. “Patriots. It is time to take the gloves off and stop conducting business as usual.
“After being attacked for speaking the truth and sounding the alarm, we see where all across the country, our liberties are in fact being stripped away from the citizens just like we warned you about.”
As an example, he cited a requirement in New York City that people show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter a restaurant or gym.
Bennett asked elected leaders and residents to stand with him to take cities, towns and counties back.
Oklahoma’s federal delegation is Republican. The GOP holds supermajorities in both legislative chambers. All statewide office holders are Republican.
The video ends with a written request to donate to the Oklahoma GOP.
Former Gov. Frank Keating, a Republican, called Bennett’s comparison of the unvaccinated to the Jews during the Holocaust “beyond the pale."
“To kill 6 million Jews, which the Nazis did, is horror beyond horror, evil beyond evil,” Keating said. “You may agree or disagree with mask mandates.”
But mask mandates aren’t evil and can’t be compared to the treatment of Jews during World War II, Keating said.
Gary Jones served seven years as Republican Party chairman before being elected State Auditor and Inspector, serving from 2011 to 2019.
He said Bennett’s comparison hurts the party brand.
“I think a lot of people see this and don’t want to be associated with that,” Jones said. “They think that is mainstream Republicans in Oklahoma, and it is not.”
Jones said the reason Republicans are in the majority now is because the party reached out to others.
Bennett did not respond to messages seeking comment.
Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, said he likes John Bennett and served with him in the House.
But he also said Bennett’s actions hurt the party.
“I think it is time that more practical people take the party back over and do the will of the majority of Republicans in the state,” McBride said.
But not all Republicans disagree with Bennett.
“The yellow star was associated with the start of the beginning of totalitarianism that led to 6 million Jews being exterminated, which is completely factual,” said Don Spencer, president of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association and a Republican. “People need to be vigilant to stopping our government from walking down that tyrannical road.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt has said he will not implement a mask mandate.
Some private businesses have said they will require vaccinations.