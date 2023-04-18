OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that would have allowed sports betting failed to get a hearing before a Senate committee by deadline. But the House author, Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, said it will come back next legislative session.

House Bill 1027 passed the House by a vote of 66-22 and was assigned to the Senate Rules Committee, chaired by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville.

Thursday was the deadline for House bills to get out of Senate committees.

Daniels said people assumed sports betting would come up later in the session as part of budget negotiations.

“I think it is still an issue under discussion,” Daniels said. “With everything being tied up over education negotiations and other issues, they are not on the front burner right at this minute.”

Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, the Senate author, said he didn’t think the bill would come back this session.

“It is a Bill Coleman bill,” he said. “It didn’t make the deadline. I don’t think Bill Coleman has the stroke to change the rules around.”

Legislative leadership can introduce a bill at any time, even past deadlines.

Luttrell also doesn’t think the issue will be passed this session.

He said he was disappointed but is cautiously optimistic that the bill will make it across the finish line next year.

He believes that the state's tribes support the bill's final language.

The measure would add in-person and mobile sports betting as a supplement to the state-tribal model gaming compact and would create a sliding fee system for what percentage of gaming revenue goes to the state.

In the bill's current form, tribes implementing sports betting would pay the state a 4% fee for the first $5 million made in one month, a 5% fee on the next $5 million and a 6% fee for sports-betting revenue beyond $10 million. The scale would restart each month.

The state Office of Management and Enterprise Services estimated that sports betting could bring the state up to $9.4 million a year, of which 12% would go to the general revenue fund and 88% would go toward education.

“Tribes didn’t weigh in on this as heavily as they could have,” Luttrell said. “Hopefully, they will in the future as we make further progress.”

