OKLAHOMA CITY — The state has inked a contract for Panasonic to open a massive electric vehicle battery plant at the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

But a dispute over who will pay for roughly $245 million in site work at the industrial park means the agreement isn't a done deal yet.

After the Oklahoma House saw a copy of the agreement on Wednesday, Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said the deal does not meet the qualifications for Panasonic to be eligible for $698 million in economic development incentives.

But the Oklahoma Department of Commerce confirmed that the state has entered into an agreement with the Japanese technology company in a deal that could result in more than 3,500 new jobs. Gov. Kevin Stitt said the economic development deal would result in a $5 billion investment in the state.

The announcement of the state's agreement with Panasonic comes as the $698 million socked away in the Large-scale Economic Activity and Development — or LEAD — Act Fund is about to revert to the state's general revenue fund.

"The House reviewed the contract two days ago and notified the Department of Commerce, the Governor and Project Josie to inform them that it does not meet the criteria and give them an opportunity to correct it before the deadline," McCall said.

Previously dubbed Project Ocean, Project Josie is the new code name for the Panasonic deal.

In a news conference Friday, Stitt said the Oklahoma Legislature will be tasked with finding $245 million to cover the costs of site work and infrastructure improvements at the industrial park in Pryor as part of the deal. It's unclear whether the Legislature wants to appropriate an additional $245 million for the project.

McCall said the company must sign a contract "free of contingencies" in order to be eligible for LEAD Act funds. A spokesman for McCall said he thinks the agreement the Department of Commerce touted Friday is the same contract the House determined was insufficient days prior.

"It's the largest economic development (deal) in state history," Stitt said. He proposed using some of the state's $1.2 billion in surplus cash to cover the site work requested by Panasonic.

Earlier this year, Volkswagen considered building an electric vehicle battery plant in Pryor but opted to build in Canada instead.

Panasonic’s new Oklahoma facility would be in addition to its new Kansas battery plant. The company started eyeing Oklahoma last year, before selecting the neighboring state as the site for its next manufacturing plant.

“Project Ocean has never told us no,” Stitt said. “They always had a two-state strategy.”

Under the LEAD Act, which the Legislature revised this year after last year's offer to Panasonic was turned down, the company could qualify for $698 million in state incentives if it invests at least $3.6 billion in the plant and creates 3,500 new jobs within four years. Before the LEAD Act was revised, a 4,000 job minimum was required.

With the law's revision, the LEAD Act money is to revert to the state's general revenue fund on April 15 — Saturday — if the state doesn't have a binding economic development deal in place. If the money does get clawed back, that $698 million could still be used for economic development initiatives, legislative leaders said this week.

Department of Commerce spokeswoman Becky Samples said the agency is continuing discussions with Panasonic and will share more information as it becomes available. The agency did not make available a copy of the Panasonic contract.

March 2023: Gov. Kevin Stitt signs bill to incentivize business development in Oklahoma