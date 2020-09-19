 Skip to main content
Oklahoma senators note Ginsburg passing, silent on voting for replacement

Oklahoma Sens. James Lankford (left) and Jim Inhofe. Tulsa World and Associated Press file photos

Oklahoma Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford issued statements on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, but did not say whether they would oppose voting on a replacement in a presidential election year, as they both did in 2016.

The two Republicans said they and their wives would pray for Ginsburg’s family and friends.

“While we have disagreed on some issues and interpretations of the law, she was a remarkable legal mind that served honorably on the bench for 27 years,” Lankford said. “She was a force, a pioneer, and someone who loved our nation.”

Inhofe said, “All Americans can respect and appreciate Justice Ginsburg’s lifetime of honorable and passionate public service. I’ll never forget how she and (the late) Justice Antonin Scalia were close personal friends, despite their many differences.

