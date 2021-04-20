Oklahoma Senate passes three controversial bills that would restrict access to abortions

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Senate also passed HB 2441, which would bar abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. Daniels is also the author.

“The pregnant individual has a heartbeat,” Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said in opposition to the bill. “A person should have bodily autonomy, and their heartbeat is important, as well.”

“The reason a woman has a heartbeat is because she was born,” Daniels said. “Please vote for this bill.”

The bill, which contains no exception for rape, passed by a vote of 37-10 and also goes to Stitt for consideration.

The Senate also passed HB 1904, which would require that any abortions be performed only by board certified OB-GYNs.

Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, is the Senate author.

Kirt said the measure reduces the access to health care for many across the state.

Jett said the measure “will reduce the number of babies who are killed in the womb. It will increase the number of doctors because those children can grow up to be anything they want.”

The bill passed by a vote of 36-10 and heads to Stitt for consideration.​

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.