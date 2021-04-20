Oklahoma Senate passes three controversial bills that would restrict access to abortions

OKLAHOMA CITY — Three bills the state Senate sent Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday would make abortions illegal after a fetal heartbeat is detected; would allow only obstetrician-gynecologists to perform abortions; and would take away the medical license of any doctor who does perform an abortion.
House Bill 1102 would add to the list of unprofessional conduct for doctors the performance of an abortion except in limited circumstances, such as to prevent the death of the mother.
The measure calls for the suspension of a medical license for one year.
Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, is the Senate author. Daniels said the measure was needed to limit the performance of abortions.
Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said the measure seeks to penalize physicians for performing a safe and legal procedure.
Senate Minority Floor Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said the measure is unconstitutional.
Courts repeatedly have thrown out Oklahoma laws that create barriers to abortion.
“If there is anything that should be unconstitutional, it is killing babies in the womb,” said Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee.
The measure passed by a vote of 37-10 and heads to Stitt’s desk.
Senate Bill 2, a late addition to Monday's House agenda, passed 73-19 after 2½ hours of discussion and debate. It now returns to the Senate, which refused to hear the same language earlier this session.
Legislation that would have allowed state agencies to circumvent the state auditor and inspector for required audits went down in flames in the House Appropriations and Budget Committee after the House sponsor refused to let Auditor and Inspector Cindy Bird, who was in the room, answer questions.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported that nearly 18,000 Oklahoma workers filed initial claims for unemployment benefits during the week ending Saturday. During the prior week, 13,852 sought benefits for the first time.
The bill creates an eight-member commission to study and issue a report by Dec. 1 on the feasibility of combining the Department of Public Safety, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control.
Among the bills passed was one requested by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Senate Bill 87, by Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, would authorize counties to establish diversion programs for people in possession of controlled dangerous substances.