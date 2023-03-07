OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would restrict access to materials in public and school libraries.

Senate Bill 397, by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, passed by a vote of 35-10 and now moves to the House for consideration.

Hamilton said the measure would organize library materials into age-appropriate categories using parental and community involvement. It addresses things that children are not supposed to be exposed to in a school setting, he said.

Materials categorized for no younger than high school juniors and seniors would be put in a restricted area in school libraries and public libraries. Students would be required to get parental or guardian consent in writing to access the items.

“Beginning July 1, 2024, no print or nonprint material or media in a school district library, charter school library or public library shall include content that the average person age 18 or older applying contemporary community standards would find (has) a prominent tendency to appeal to a prurient interest in sex,” the measure says.

Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said the measure goes beyond school libraries and would limit what an adult could access in public libraries.

“This is a very dangerous area we are in,” Floyd said.

It is none of the government’s business what books a 35-year-old reads, she added.

Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, questioned whether the measure would prevent people from reading about the rape and torture that was involved with slavery.

“This is a problem we are creating, not a problem trying to be solved,” Young said.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said he opposes the measure because he believes in parents’ ability to handle the issue along with local elected school boards.

Thompson quoted former President Ronald Regan's quip: “I am from the government, and I’m here to help.”

“This is overreach,” Thompson said.

Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, said a big part of his ability to be in the Senate was because of libraries. His mother was single and worked two to three jobs, he said.

Matthews said he spent a lot of time in libraries and could read whatever he wanted.

“It allowed me to go places I couldn’t go, learn things I couldn’t learn,” he said. “Libraries made all the difference.”

Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Noman, said he supports the measure because guardrails need to be in place.

Hamilton said schools are not the place to be exposed to pornography and sex.

“What we are attempting to do is make school a safe place,” Hamilton said. “We are not banning books.”

Gallery: Complaints of obscene books prompt list from Oklahoma Attorney General's Office "A is for Activist," by Innosanto Nagara "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," by Stephen Chbosky "Gender Queer: A Memoir," by Maia Kobabe "Lawn Boy," by Jonathan Evison "Forever," by Judy Blume "Queer: A Graphic History," by Meg-John Barker and Julie Scheele "Be Gay, Do Comics!" by The Nib "Two Boys Kissing," by David Levithan "Jack of Hearts (And Other Parts)," by L.C. Rosen "The Bluest Eye," by Toni Morrison "Bad For You," by Abbi Glines "Before I Fall," by Lauren Oliver "George," by Alex Gino "Speak," by Laurie Halse Anderson "Between Shades of Gray," by Ruta Sepetys "For Black Girls Like Me," by Mariama Lockington "You Should See Me In a Crown," by Leah Johnson "On Thin Ice," by Michael Northrop "The Dark Descent of Elizabeth Frankenstein," by Kiersten White "Fairest: The Lunar Chronicles: Levana’s Story," by Marissa Meyer "House of Furies," by Madeleine Roux "I Was Here," by Gayle Forman "Hold Me Closer," by Will Grayson "Whatever," Michel Houellebecq "Dear Evan Hansen," by Val Emmich and Steven Levenson "The Lovely Bones," by Alice Sebold "Symptoms of Being Human," by Jeff Garvin "Whale Talk," by Chris Crutcher "Red White & Royal Blue," by Casey McQuiston "Zenobia," by Morten Dürr "Burned," by Ellen Hopkins "Two Can Keep a Secret," by Karen McManus "Mastiff" by Tamora Pierce "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," by Alvin Schwartz "Infandous," by Elana Arnold "Broken Things," by Lauren Oliver "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian," by Sherman Alexie "All American Boys," by Brendan Kiely and Jason Reynolds "The Hate U Give," by Angie Thomas "Thirteen Reasons Why," by Jay Asher "Looking for Alaska," by John Green "Bless Me, Ultima," by Rudolfo Anaya "Brave New World," by Aldous Huxley "The Chocolate War," by Robert Cormier "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," by Maya Angelou "Lord of Flies," by William Golding "Bridge to Terabithia," by Katherine Paterson "Of Mice and Men," by John Steinbeck "A Court of Frost and Starlight," by Sarah Maas "Suicide Notes," by Michael Thomas Ford "By the Time You Read This I’ll Be Dead," by Julie Anne Peters "Milk and Honey," by Rupi Kaur