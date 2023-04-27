OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would bar some types of gender-affirming care for minors who are transgender.
The Senate accepted House amendments to Senate Bill 613, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville. It now goes to Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it.
Counseling would not be prohibited under the bill, Daniels said.
The bill also would not prohibit medications for anxiety and depression or services to those born with ambiguous genitalia, incomplete genitalia, or both male and female anatomy.
Prohibited gender transition services would include procedures that alter or remove physical or anatomical characteristics that are typical of the individual’s biological sex.
The bill also would prohibits puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones or other drugs to suppress or delay normal puberty or to promote the development of feminizing or masculinizing features consistent with the opposite biological sex.
Health care providers in violation of the act would be subject to felony and civil legal action.
In an unusual move, the Senate voted at 8:40 p.m. to limit debate on the measure to 30 minutes per side.
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said the Legislature is inserting itself into a decision that should be left up to parents.
“Where do we stop?” she asked. “What other medical conditions are we going to interject the Legislature and lawmakers into?”
“Transgender Oklahomans deserve privacy,” said Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City.
Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, said the procedures have been called “best medical practice” and “gender-affirming care.” But Jett said they are “medical malpractice” and mutilation and sterilization of children.
Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, urged the upper chamber to vote yes to protect children from mutilation and irreversible harm.
But Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said that “gender-affirming care is life-saving care.”
She said parents would do anything to help their children and that lawmakers are taking away that opportunity.
Daniels said the bill is about delaying minors from making life-altering decisions.
Video: Montana transgender lawmaker fights for space in hall
Montana's Zooey Zephyr spent her first day in legislative exile Thursday relegated to a bench in a noisy hallway across from a snack bar outside the state House chambers where she is no longer allowed. Zephyr, a transgender lawmaker from Missoula, defiantly stayed put even after Republicans said she couldn’t be there and a House security officer threatened to move the bench, where she had set up her laptop to vote remotely. The move came as Democrats sought to keep Zephyr’s banishment in plain view and Republicans attempted to defuse a week's worth of nationwide public scrutiny over their unprecedented actions to silence her. As cameras snapped and espresso beans churned in a machine nearby, Zephyr and Democratic leaders promised she would remain in the public eye unless Republicans elected to further limit where she could go in the Capitol.
Photos: Hundreds march for Transgender Day of Visibility in Tulsa
Transgender Day of Visibility
Protesters gather between the Tulsa County Courthouse and the Central Library for a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
040123-tul-nws-transgendermarch-p1
Marchers hold transgender flags and signs with messages such as “Trans folks are OK” and “Human rights are not a debate” as they walk through the intersection of Fourth Street and Detroit Avenue on Friday, Transgender Day of Visibility.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
040123-tul-nws-transgendermarch-p2
Participants in the Transgender Day of Visibility gather in the parking lot of the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center for a rally on Friday.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
040123-tul-nws-transgendermarch-p3
Marchers cross Denver Avenue at Fifth Street on their way to the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center on Transgender Day of Visibility.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Fox, a volunteer with the Trans Advocacy Coalition of Oklahoma, speaks as protesters fill the parking lot of the Dennis R Neill Equality Center for a rally following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Alex Deroin, a member of the Osage Nation, gives a speech on the intersectionality of the Indigenous land back movement and trans rights to protesters gathered for a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Audrey Polonchek, a volunteer with Free Mom Hugs, chants with protesters gathered between the Tulsa County Courthouse and the Central Library to start a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Tulsa police block traffic on Fifth Street as protesters begin a march for Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Protesters cheer as cars honk in support as they wait between the Tulsa County Courthouse and the Central Library to start a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Protesters separate anti LGBTQ+ protesters from a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility between the Tulsa County Courthouse and the Central Library on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Fox, a volunteer with the Trans Advocacy Coalition of Oklahoma, leads chants to drown out an anti LGBTQ+ protester's megaphone during a march for Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
A protester chants and uses a flag to separate anti LGBTQ+ protesters from a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility between the Tulsa County Courthouse and the Central Library on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Fox, a volunteer with the Trans Advocacy Coalition of Oklahoma, leads chants to drown out an anti LGBTQ+ protester's megaphone during a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Protesters walk across Denver Avenue to begin a march to the Dennis R Neill Equality Center for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Protesters march down Fourth Street during a march to the Dennis R Neill Equality Center for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Protesters march down Fourth Street during a march to the Dennis R Neill Equality Center for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Protesters march through the intersection of Fourth Street and Detroit Avenue during a march to the Dennis R Neill Equality Center for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Marca Cassity, a member of the Osage Nation and performs under the name Marx, gives a speech before singing during a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Londenn D. Raine, a transgender drag performer, gives a speech to protesters gathered for a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Fox, a volunteer with the Trans Advocacy Coalition of Oklahoma, reads a poem h to protesters gathered for a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Grace Fallon, a volunteer with the Trans Advocacy Coalition of Oklahoma, give out safety instructions before a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
A protester carries a paper mâché heart painted in the grand pride colors as protesters gather between the Tulsa County Courthouse and the Central Library to start a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
An anti LGBTQ+ protester uses a megaphone to yell at people gathered between the Tulsa County Courthouse and the Central Library before the start of the march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Protesters make their way down Fourth Street during a march for Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Protesters hold signs and pride flags as they walk past the intersection of Fourth Street and Detroit Avenue during a march for Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Protesters hold signs and pride flags as they walk past the intersection of Fourth Street and Detroit Avenue during a march for Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
A protesters raises their fist wile chanting during a march for Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
A transgender pride flag waves above the crowd of protesters gathering in the parking lot of the Dennis R Neill Equality Center for a rally following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Alex Deroin gives a speech on the intersectionality of the Indigenous land back movement and trans rights to protesters gathered for a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Marca Cassity, a member of the Osage Nation and performs under the name Marx, gives a speech before singing during a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Marca Cassity, a member of the Osage Nation and performs under the name Marx, gives a speech before singing during a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Santos Flores, 12, gives a speech during a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Santos Flores, 12, gives a speech during a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Londenn D. Raine, a transgender drag performer, gives a speech to protesters gathered for a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Londenn D. Raine, a transgender drag performer, gives a speech to protesters gathered for a rally at the Dennis R Neill Equality Center following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Transgender Day of Visibility
Tulsa police stand watch across the street from the Dennis R Neill Equality Center during a rally following a march for the Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.