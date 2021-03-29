Oklahoma Senate panel advances three abortion bills

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate Health and Human Services Committee passed three abortion measures along party-line votes on Monday.
House Bill 1102 would classify abortion as unprofessional conduct, subjecting a physician who performs one to at least a one-year medical license suspension.
The bill has an exception that would apply when the abortion is performed to save the life of the mother or to prevent substantial or irreversible physical impairment of the mother that increases the risk of death.
Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said the measure would criminalize physicians for performing a legal medical procedure.
Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, is the Senate author. She said the state is limiting a procedure that kills a child.
Hicks asked if the measure also pertains to physicians performing vasectomies.
Daniels said the bill is limited to abortion.
Hicks said the state has a physician shortage and that some doctors might choose to practice in other states because of the attacks on the profession in the Oklahoma Legislature.
The Senate Health and Human Services Committee also passed House Bill 2441, which would bar abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected. It would require the determination prior to an abortion.
If the patient did not consent to the test to detect a heartbeat, then the abortion could not be performed, said Daniels, who is also the Senate author of that bill.
Hicks said the test used is a transvaginal ultrasound.
The measure has exceptions to prevent death to the mother or avert a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.
The panel also passed House Bill 1904, which would require that abortions only be performed by physicians who are board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology.
Hicks asked why the measure was needed.
Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, the Senate author of the bill, said it was needed to help save the lives of unborn children by limiting the type of provider who can perform an abortion.
Hicks asked whether there was any evidence to show that there have been complications in abortions performed by doctors who are not certified in obstetrics and gynecology.
“Not to my knowledge,” Garvin said.
Hicks said the measure was “entirely political in nature and not based on scientific evidence.”
Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, said those who are opposed to abortion should just attempt to ban the procedure entirely. He said HB 1904 strikes him as something that is other than helpful or truthful.
Garvin said she would not run legislation that is untruthful. She said God created life.
“The ultimate truth is that we should protect it in the state of Oklahoma,” Garvin said.
All three bills can now move on to the full Senate.
The courts have overturned a number of laws passed by the Oklahoma Legislature that would make it more difficult to perform or receive an abortion.