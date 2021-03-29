Oklahoma Senate panel advances three abortion bills

If the patient did not consent to the test to detect a heartbeat, then the abortion could not be performed, said Daniels, who is also the Senate author of that bill.

Hicks said the test used is a transvaginal ultrasound.

The measure has exceptions to prevent death to the mother or avert a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.

The panel also passed House Bill 1904, which would require that abortions only be performed by physicians who are board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

Hicks asked why the measure was needed.

Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, the Senate author of the bill, said it was needed to help save the lives of unborn children by limiting the type of provider who can perform an abortion.

Hicks asked whether there was any evidence to show that there have been complications in abortions performed by doctors who are not certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

“Not to my knowledge,” Garvin said.

Hicks said the measure was “entirely political in nature and not based on scientific evidence.”