OKLAHOMA CITY — The head of the state Senate said Tuesday that the executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs should resign.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said ODVA Executive Director Joel Kintsel's dispute with the agency's governing board has become a hindrance to serving Oklahoma's veterans.

"I think that he should step down," Treat said. "I think that in any objective analysis, whether he feels like he's been treated fairly or unfairly in the public light, he is definitely a distraction to being able to serve veterans."

Kintsel declined to respond to Treat's comments.

The state agency head may not get a choice in whether he remains at ODVA. The Oklahoma Veterans Commission will meet Wednesday to discuss his job performance and conduct.

After challenging Gov. Kevin Stitt in the Republican gubernatorial primary last year, Kintsel has been at odds with the Veterans Commission, made up entirely of Stitt appointees. Former commissioners allege that the governor has stacked the commission with his appointees in order to fire Kintsel.

Treat said he doesn't know what to make of claims that the governor is trying to force Kintsel out as political retribution.

Alleging that the governor had illegally appointed at least three members of the nine-member commission, Kintsel refused to attend a commission meeting this month. Attorney General Gentner Drummond has since agreed that the governor made several illegal appointments to the board, but he also chastised Kintsel's conduct.

Treat called it an embarrassment to the state that the dispute has disrupted the commission's ability to meet and conduct business. The commission was scheduled to meet Friday, but Chairman Robert Allen told KOCO News that Kintsel blocked the meeting from happening by directing his staff not to post a meeting agenda, which is required by state law before a meeting could occur.

Treat said he's upset about a $21.7 million cost increase to complete a new veterans center in Sallisaw. The ODVA recently hired outside legal counsel to sue the architect on the project, which initially was supposed to cost $75 million.

Some commissioners have blamed Kintsel for cost overruns, but he has said the ODVA has been working for more than a year to correct errors from the original architect on the project.

The Oklahoma Legislature is willing to provide a supplemental appropriation, if needed, to complete the veterans center, Treat said. But he said he's determined to get to the bottom of what went wrong to ensure that the state isn't overpaying to complete the project.

While the governor has the authority to appoint all nine members of the commission, those appointments are contingent upon confirmation by the Senate.

Treat wouldn't say whether the Senate will vote to confirm the three commissioners that Drummond said were illegally appointed by the governor. Drummond said Stitt did not follow the process laid out in state law, in which he should have appointed members chosen from lists submitted by certain veterans organizations.

Treat said his office and Senate attorneys are in discussions with Drummond's office about how to proceed.

Treat said he's concerned that any action from the current commission could lead to legal challenges.

"The biggest concern I have right now about the validity of the board is if the board … has any role in approving projects over $50,000 or bids over $50,000, if they somehow take a vote and then some court two or three months down the road says (some commissioners) were not valid members, I want to make sure we don't run into a situation like that," Treat said.

Kintsel has served as executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs since 2019.