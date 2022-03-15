Oklahoma Senate advances bill to change school meal program

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate on Tuesday advanced a bill that would remove administration of the school meal program from the State Department of Education.

Senate Bill 1624, by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, would transfer administration of the program to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.

The measure passed by a vote of 30-14 and now heads to the House, where a similar measure has advanced.

“As a state, we should be focused on why 60% of our students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches,” said State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. “Instead of rearranging who distributes the national school lunch program, which only pulls attention and resources away from needy students, our state needs a broader vision for how to provide more opportunities to families.”

Pugh said he did not expect an interruption in services as a result of the change.

Nothing in the bill would change federal guidelines with respect to nutrition standards and content, Pugh said.

“Nothing at the local level will change,” he said. “This will be the administrative side.”

He said there would be no additional cost, adding that about 30 employees would transfer from the State Department of Education to the Agriculture Department.

There was no debate on the bill, but Pugh fielded dozens of questions from senators.

Pugh said the nation is in a food supply chain crisis now and is being affected by inflation.

If the state could get more food from local sources, it would help solve an economic problem for districts, which bear a cost to administer the program, Pugh said.

Sen. Jake Merrick, R-Yukon, said he was concerned that the measure would be subjecting the Department of Agriculture and farmers to more federal oversight and regulation.

Pugh said producers would be able to opt-in to the program. He said he had talked to pretty much every agricultural association in the state. The feedback was positive, but they are staying neutral on the bill, he said.

None raised concerns about additional scrutiny, Pugh said.

Under questioning from Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, Pugh said the bill was not requested by a constituent or entity.

Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, asked whether it would be better to have an interim study on the issue before making “such a major shift in policy.”

Pugh said he did not believe an interim study was necessary.

“No. 1, we are aligning this program under the agency whose direct mission is to feed people,” Pugh said.

Second, an agency in charge of feeding the country would maximize and leverage all relationships at the local, state and federal level to get more local sources of food into school cafeterias, Pugh said. It would provide more opportunities for local producers to get connected and increase the nutritional content and quality of food, he said.

Pugh changed the measure to remove an emergency clause and make the measure effective July 1, 2023.

"If they choose to move administration of the National School Lunch Act program to our agency, we will do our best to make it successful, as we believe nutrition for students is a very important aspect of their education,” said Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur.

“We welcome the continued conversation with the Legislature to ensure the best decisions are made for the students of our state." ​

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.