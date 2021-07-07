Oklahoma seeks $4 million from feds to combat illegal marijuana growers

EDMOND — State officials are working with U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s office to secure $4 million in federal dollars to fight illegal marijuana growing operations.
The groups held a press conference Wednesday at the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association office in Edmond to discuss the problem and efforts to secure additional dollars.
The funds would be used to set up a special unit within the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control, said Donnie Anderson, the bureau's director.
“One of the things we have noticed as we have gone around the state this year is there is an increasing concern about illegal grow operations and all the criminal activity associated with it,” said Luke Holland, Inhofe’s chief of staff.
He said it seems to increasingly be the case that Chinese, Mexican, Russian and other organizations are behind the illegal marijuana operations and bring in other illegal activities such as human trafficking, money laundering and weapons trafficking, Holland said.
Inhofe will request the funds through the Department of Justice, Holland said.
Anderson noted that the state has a legitimate medical marijuana industry that is growing. Nearly 57% of the state's voters in 2018 approved State Question 788 to legalize medical marijuana.
But with that, bad actors such as national and transnational drug organizations have already infiltrated the state, Anderson said.
“They are here in Oklahoma,” Anderson said. “They are not going away anytime soon.”
Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, said it is a problem he hears about in his district every day.
Holland said that if the money is approved, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control could see the funding in the first quarter of next year.