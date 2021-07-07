Oklahoma seeks $4 million from feds to combat illegal marijuana growers

EDMOND — State officials are working with U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s office to secure $4 million in federal dollars to fight illegal marijuana growing operations.

The groups held a press conference Wednesday at the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association office in Edmond to discuss the problem and efforts to secure additional dollars.

The funds would be used to set up a special unit within the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control, said Donnie Anderson, the bureau's director.

“One of the things we have noticed as we have gone around the state this year is there is an increasing concern about illegal grow operations and all the criminal activity associated with it,” said Luke Holland, Inhofe’s chief of staff.

He said it seems to increasingly be the case that Chinese, Mexican, Russian and other organizations are behind the illegal marijuana operations and bring in other illegal activities such as human trafficking, money laundering and weapons trafficking, Holland said.

Inhofe will request the funds through the Department of Justice, Holland said.