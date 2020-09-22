Oklahoma schools still need more money, consultant tells legislators

The main fault with Oklahoma's public school funding formula is that there isn't enough money in it, a consultant who's studied the matter for three years said at a legislative hearing Tuesday.
"This is not a thing we typically say as an organization," said Matt Richmond, formerly of the nonprofit EdBuild. "We do not say, 'You need to provide additional revenue to your students.' That is a thing we avoid like the plague. It is very politically fraught, … but when you look at the base amount, (Oklahoma) is very low. … The amount of money each student is given on the baseline is very low."
That was probably not what most of the lawmakers wanted to hear, especially after boosting state appropriations in recent years and now facing a state revenue shortfall.
Some, at least, had hoped to hear that tweaks or, better yet, a major overhaul of the funding formula might make the available dollars go further.
Richmond said the formula could use some updating — and already has been in the past year or so — but is basically sound. He praised state Sen. Gary Stanislawski, R-Tulsa, who initiated the funding formula review, for taking EdBuild's recommendations seriously.
But Richmond said Oklahoma's formula is essentially what EdBuild, a nonprofit that specialized in promoting equitable education funding and funding reform before closing earlier this year, recommends to other states.
"Oklahoma uses what's called a student-based formula," Richmond said. "That's normally what we recommend when we go to states and we're trying to convince them to move toward something that's more equitable, that's going to be more transparent, that's going to be more effective in terms of distributing funding to the districts that need it.
"Oklahoma is already there, which is fantastic," he said.
Oklahoma is unusual in the extent to which schools are funded by state instead of local taxes. This is partly because local taxes are capped by the state constitution, but it's also because state money is used to even out per-pupil funding across rich and poor districts.
The exceptions are about 40 high-revenue districts that don't qualify for the state formula. They receive no state funds except for transportation.
The formula takes into account the local tax base and characteristics of the student population, such as the number with special needs, household income, and those learning English or whose families do not speak English at home.
Some would like to see local districts be able to "keep" more local money without being penalized by the formula. Richmond said that might create more community buy-in but would cause new district-to-district inequities.
On Tuesday, the lawmakers listened to suggestions about changing the formula to shift money away from bilingual students — those considered proficient in English but who live in a home where English is not the first language — to students who are still learning English.
Also discussed was the possibility of using transportation funds for distance learning and dropping transportation funding for "off-formula" schools that do not qualify for other state aid.
While those testifying said such ideas might have merit, the amounts of money involved would be small in the big scheme of things.
"Aren't we just rearranging the deck chairs?" asked Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa.
"Regardless of whether you're rearranging deck chairs, the deck chairs need to be in the right place," Richmond said. "But that said, the last slide in our recommendations was, 'You need more revenue. There's no getting around it."
Randy Krehbiel
918-581-8365
Twitter: @rkrehbiel
