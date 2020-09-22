Oklahoma schools still need more money, consultant tells legislators

"Oklahoma uses what's called a student-based formula," Richmond said. "That's normally what we recommend when we go to states and we're trying to convince them to move toward something that's more equitable, that's going to be more transparent, that's going to be more effective in terms of distributing funding to the districts that need it.

"Oklahoma is already there, which is fantastic," he said.

Oklahoma is unusual in the extent to which schools are funded by state instead of local taxes. This is partly because local taxes are capped by the state constitution, but it's also because state money is used to even out per-pupil funding across rich and poor districts.

The exceptions are about 40 high-revenue districts that don't qualify for the state formula. They receive no state funds except for transportation.

The formula takes into account the local tax base and characteristics of the student population, such as the number with special needs, household income, and those learning English or whose families do not speak English at home.

Some would like to see local districts be able to "keep" more local money without being penalized by the formula. Richmond said that might create more community buy-in but would cause new district-to-district inequities.