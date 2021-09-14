Oklahoma Republicans divided over Afghan refugees resettling in state

Chris Casteel The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt and some members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation say they welcome refugees displaced by the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, but other Republicans have expressed concerns about the relocations.
Featured video: Democrats tour Fort McCoy, say refugees there are properly vetted
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.