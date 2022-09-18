Oklahoma Republicans blame Biden for fentanyl surge

Several members of Oklahoma’s delegation have taken up the Republican talking point that the flood of illegal fentanyl into the country is the result of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

“This historic crisis was created by the president’s halting of border wall construction, tying the hands of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and zero enforcement of existing border policies,” 4th District Congressman Tom Cole said last week in a press release.

“Illegal border crossings have reached a record high and immigrants from more than 150 countries have illegally crossed the border, and tragically the abundance of fentanyl is now the leading cause of death in American adults ages 18-45.”

And it’s not just members of Congress. Oklahoma’s John O’Connor has joined other Republican attorneys general in calling for fentanyl to be designated a “weapon of mass destruction” and blaming illegal immigration for its proliferation.

This narrative has played into complaints about record southern border apprehensions since the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic and the reversal of some Trump administration policies.

But some familiar with the fentanyl epidemic say little if any of the powerful synthetic opioid is smuggled into the country by illegal immigrants.

“The probability they’re going to carry some kind of illicit narcotic is probably close to zero,” Victor M. Manjarrez Jr., a former Border Patrol agent who is now director of the Center for Law and Human Behavior at the University of Texas-El Paso, told National Public Radio last month.

Manjarrez said cartels may sometimes use illegal immigrants to distract law enforcement but that for the most part illegal fentanyl is brought into the country through regular ports of entry. That’s because it’s so strong, so cheap and so easy to make that it can be efficiently smuggled in small, easily concealed packages.

According to Customs and Border Protection, about 85% of fentanyl seized by its agents thus far this fiscal year has been taken at regular ports of entry.

Statistics indicate that the problem is more complex than simply or even mostly illegal immigration. The sharp increase in illegal fentanyl seizures actually began in the last seven months of the Trump administration and was higher in his last month in office than in each of the first three months of Biden’s.

The amount seized in June was slightly less than for the same month in 2020 — but then it rose sharply in July.

That’s not to say illegal immigration isn’t a problem or plays no part in drug trafficking.

How many more people are trying to get into the country without proper documentation is hard to say. Some experts think the interdiction numbers are misleading because many immigrants immediately returned to their country of origin under COVID-19 protocols are also reentering the U.S. that much faster and wind up being counted as multiple illegal entries.

Others contend that illegal immigrants are more likely to surrender quickly than previously, in the hope of being allowed temporary asylum stays that can easily stretch into years.

That gets back around to administration policy and operations.

