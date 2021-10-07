Oklahoma Republican leaders mostly mum on Hofmeister switch

"I don't think you will find many Republicans surprised by (Hofmeister's) move or disappointed," Tulsa County Republican Party Chairwoman Ronda Vuillemont-Smith said in a text.

Hofmeister, Vuillemont-Smith said, "has long embraced Democrat principles, (so) embracing the brand came naturally.

"As far as her running for governor, someone's been blowing smoke up her skirt. She doesn't stand a snowball's chance of winning. Following the money on this race should prove interesting," Vuillemont-Smith continued.

Indeed, a few Republicans and political observers who agreed to speak on background said they expect a great deal of money to be spent on the campaigns. While Stitt's polling is sound, they said he's created some potentially influential enemies, including the health care industry and American Indian tribes.

In winning the 2018 election, Stitt spent more than $10 million, including $5 million of his own money, and Democrat Drew Edmondson spent $4.2 million.

Republicans such as Vuillemont-Smith may understandably dismiss Hofmeister's chances, given the state's voting pattern of the past three decades, and her candidacy as a confluence of personal animosity and ambition and Oklahoma Democrats' inability to field a competitive candidate from among their own ranks.