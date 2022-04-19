Oklahoma PTA to host state superintendent candidates in virtual forum tonight

John Cox, April Grace, Jena Nelson, Ryan Walters and William Crozier are participating in a forum as candidates for Oklahoma’s next state superintendent.

Those wanting to view the forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Oklahoma PTA, may register online.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is term-limited and in the fall announced that she was changing her party registration to launch a bid for governor.

Cox, the Peggs Public Schools superintendent, and Grace, the Shawnee Public Schools superintendent, are registered Republicans, though Cox previously ran as a Democrat for the same office and lost to Hofmeister, then a Republican, in 2014 and 2018.

Nelson, a Democrat, teaches English composition and academic enhancement classes at Deer Creek Middle School in Edmond and was the 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

Walters is Gov. Kevin Stitt’s appointed secretary of education and works as chief executive officer at Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, an education reform outfit. He previously taught history at McAlester High School, where he was a finalist in the 2016 Oklahoma State Teacher of the Year contest.

Crozier, 75, of Union City, has tried for decades to win public office. He ran for U.S. Senate in 1984, losing to Democrat David Boren. He lost the state superintendent race in 2006 to longtime incumbent Sandy Garrett. He pleaded guilty in 2011 to felony embezzlement, online court records show. His sentence was deferred last year.