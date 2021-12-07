Oklahoma posts $1 billion in November state tax receipts

Gross receipts to the state treasury again rose sharply in November, signaling continuing expansion of economic activity, state Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Tuesday.

Total gross receipts of $1.19 billion were 22.9% above the same month a year ago and strong in all major categories, led by gross production tax payments on oil and gas.

Gross receipts are all taxes paid into the state treasury, including those collected by the state on behalf of local governments and money returned to taxpayers as refunds and rebates.

“With less than three-percent unemployment and oil prices at a seven-year high, gross receipts paint a picture of a healthy state economy,” McDaniel said in a press release.

The highly volatile gross production taxes accounted for $115 million in November, compared to $41 million for the same month a year ago.

Personal and business income taxes totaled $337.1 million, a 17.3% increase over November 2020, and combined sales and use tax receipts were up an almost identical percentage to $537 million.

Sales and use taxes are divided among the state and local governments.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.