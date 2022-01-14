Oklahoma parole board chairman resigns at governor's request

Stitt in early December expressed support for his appointees.

“I support all three of my appointees,” Stitt said. “They are doing a good job, and they have a tough job to do. ...

“But to play Monday morning quarterback and criticize them just because you don’t like the decision and you are on one side or the other, I think is unfair, until you sit in their shoes and are able to see all the evidence they get to see.”

Larry Morris, appointed by the Court of Criminal Appeals, is vice chairman of the board.

An Oklahoma County grand jury is investigating the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

An OSBI investigation requested by Stitt into commutation applications did not uncover any intentional misconduct by Pardon and Parole Board members or staff. Based upon the information gathered through numerous interviews and a review of relevant documents, no criminal wrongdoing was found to have occurred, according to Stitt’s office.

Stitt’s new appointee, Konieczny, served as the bishop, CEO and president of the Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma from 2007 until January 2021.