Oklahoma officials expect vaccination plan changes with new federal administration

“I do expect change from a new administration,” Reed said. “I don’t know what the change will be. When we find out, we will do our best to communicate with you as quickly as possible.”

He said his agency has not received a briefing from the incoming administration.

Oklahoma has opened up Phase 2 of its four-phase approach to eligibility. Those included in Phase 2 are health care providers, first responders and people age 65 and older.

Those younger than 65 with underlying health conditions are also in Phase 2 but have yet to be approved to receive the vaccine.

Reed said he didn’t want groups competing for appointments.

Several people have expressed frustration with the web-based portal system the state is using for individuals to register, be alerted when they are eligible and receive information about appointment availability. The portal link is vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.

Several people have had to drive long distances to get the shots out of their home counties, while others have spent hours on the computer only to find out no appointment slots were available.