Oklahoma now involved in four lawsuits over COVID vaccine mandates

Gov. Kevin Stitt said previously he has promised Oklahomans the state would fight efforts that could result in job losses for those who choose not to be vaccinated.

A news release from O’Connor’s office notes that worker shortages are already a problem for nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the state, especially in rural areas.

“The mandate threatens to further burden the health care sector and patient well-being in Oklahoma,” according to the request for a preliminary injunction filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

Attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia are also plaintiffs.