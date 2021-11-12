Oklahoma National Guard changes policy on COVID-19 vaccinations

OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the first actions taken by Adjutant General Thomas H. Mancino was to reverse a policy on vaccinations.

The action came after Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday relieved then Adjutant General Michael Thompson of his duties and announced Mancino would be his replacement.

The old policy aligned with federal requirements for vaccinations.

The new policy says soldiers and air men and women who do not wish to be vaccinated do not have to be while they are serving in state, said Lt. Col Geoff Legler, a spokesman for the Oklahoma National Guard.

However, if they attend a school outside of the state, they will be required to be vaccinated, Legler said.

Legler said members attend various schools out of state to advance their careers.