Oklahoma National Guard changes policy on COVID-19 vaccinations

OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the first actions taken by Adjutant General Thomas H. Mancino was to reverse a policy on vaccinations.
The action came after Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday relieved then Adjutant General Michael Thompson of his duties and announced Mancino would be his replacement.
The old policy aligned with federal requirements for vaccinations.
The new policy says soldiers and air men and women who do not wish to be vaccinated do not have to be while they are serving in state, said Lt. Col Geoff Legler, a spokesman for the Oklahoma National Guard.
However, if they attend a school outside of the state, they will be required to be vaccinated, Legler said.
Legler said members attend various schools out of state to advance their careers.
"The revised policy on COVID vaccinations for Oklahoma Army and Air National Guardsmen reflects the Governor's ability to assert his command authority over the men and women of the Oklahoma National Guard while they are within the state's borders," Legler said. “The revision will allow our unvaccinated Guardsmen to continue to serve in Oklahoma without any negative repercussion, but it does not provide any protection should they need to attend any military school or training activity run by an active duty component or the Department of Defense."
Legler was asked if Stitt’s office influenced the change in policy. Legler declined to comment.
Stitt’s office said Thursday that Thompson’s departure was not related to the vaccination policy.
Stitt’s office on Friday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has filed suit against President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for federal contractors. Stitt appointed O’Connor to the post after Mike Hunter resigned.