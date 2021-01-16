 Skip to main content
Oklahoma may not see influx of coronavirus vaccines after federal fiasco

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccine coordinator feels as though the rug was pulled out from under him after he learned that the federal government does not have a stockpile of second vaccine doses waiting in reserve, he said Friday.

State officials across the country were told earlier this week that the Trump administration would soon release all available vaccine, instead of holding back doses for scheduled second shots.

However, no such vaccine reserve exists, as the Trump administration began shipping out all available vaccine at the end of December — a change state officials said was not conveyed to them. Instead of those second doses sitting in a warehouse somewhere, the federal government was shipping second doses to states right after the vials came off the production line, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Earlier this week, Oklahoma Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said the federal government’s announcement about shipping second doses would result in the state’s receiving an influx of doses far greater than the 30,000 to 50,000 doses the state has received each week up to this point.

