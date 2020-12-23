Oklahoma man convicted of moonshining decades ago among those pardoned by President Trump

Sixty-eight years ago, Lee Crum got caught doing something fairly common in that time and place — making moonshine whiskey.

It's been weighing on him ever since — and it's why Tuesday's announcement that Crum was among 15 people pardoned by President Donald Trump means so much to him.

"I've never been in trouble or spent a day in jail except for that," said Crum, a rural Muskogee County resident now well into his 80s. "It's something I wanted to take care of before I go over the hill."

According to a White House summary of Crum's case, he was 19 when he and his wife's uncle were arrested in 1952. Oklahoma was dry at the time, and moonshining was a common side job.

Crum was sentenced to three years probation and fined $250. He went on to work 30 years as a state livestock inspector, was married for nearly 70 years and raised four children.

His application for pardon was endorsed by U.S. Attorney Brian Kuester and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, but Crum said most of the work was done by Sen. Jim Inhofe's staff.

"He called me at 7:30 or 8:00 this morning to tell me," Crum said Wednesday. "I guess the rest of the country knew it before I did."