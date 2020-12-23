Oklahoma man convicted of moonshining decades ago among those pardoned by President Trump

Sixty-eight years ago, Lee Crum got caught doing something fairly common in that time and place — making moonshine whiskey.
It's been weighing on him ever since — and it's why Tuesday's announcement that Crum was among 15 people pardoned by President Donald Trump means so much to him.
"I've never been in trouble or spent a day in jail except for that," said Crum, a rural Muskogee County resident now well into his 80s. "It's something I wanted to take care of before I go over the hill."
According to a White House summary of Crum's case, he was 19 when he and his wife's uncle were arrested in 1952. Oklahoma was dry at the time, and moonshining was a common side job.
Crum was sentenced to three years probation and fined $250. He went on to work 30 years as a state livestock inspector, was married for nearly 70 years and raised four children.
His application for pardon was endorsed by U.S. Attorney Brian Kuester and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, but Crum said most of the work was done by Sen. Jim Inhofe's staff.
"He called me at 7:30 or 8:00 this morning to tell me," Crum said Wednesday. "I guess the rest of the country knew it before I did."
Crum was easy to overlook on the list of Tuesday's pardons. They included some well-known names and cases, including two former congressmen and four men convicted of murder while working as private security officers in Iraq.
Several others involved individuals serving long sentences for relatively minor drug offenses — and then there was Crum, who stood out because of his age and the nature of the charges against him.
"Somebody asked me once what I was arrested for," Crum said. "I told them, 'Making moonshine whiskey.' They said a lot of people did that back then."
Crum said his wife died last year and a daughter was killed in a car crash several months ago, so this week's news was particularly welcome.
"I broke the law and I paid for it," he said. "But it seems like other people have done worse and gotten less (punishment) for it."