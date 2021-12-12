Oklahoma making headway to improve mental health care access

"We can keep you from going into the hospital," said Slatton-Hodges. "We can keep you from having to show up at the emergency room."

She said people who seek help through the community clinics are more likely to hold a job and are less likely to be drawn into the criminal justice system and experience homelessness.

It can also reduce stress on family members.

The tablets can be particularly helpful in that regard. They allow patients or caregivers to directly contact mental health professionals any time of day or night, whether to deal with crises or for regular appointments. Slatton-Hodges said the devices have greatly improved productivity by reducing "no-show" and cancelled appointments, and have headed off potentially serious situations.

The devices are similar to ones distributed to law enforcement officers in recent years, but operate on a different network.

Slatton-Hodges says two developments, one underway and the other in the near future, are likely to further expand access to mental health care.

One is this year's expansion of Medicaid. The other is the July rollout of a 988 mental health line.