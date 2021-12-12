Oklahoma making headway to improve mental health care access

Many Oklahomans struggle with mental health issues, but at least they will have better access to help.
Such was the assessment of the state's top mental health official, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges, during an interview last week.
"Right now we're not to the point of preventing mental illness in general, but we certainly are helping folks who experience mental health issues have the best possible outcomes," Slatton-Hodges said.
Oklahoma policymakers have given a lot of attention — if not always a lot of money — to mental health and substance abuse in recent years. The public, too, has indicated a desire to address those issues, particularly as they connect to incarceration and criminal justice reform.
Nationally, Mental Health America ranks the state 45th for overall mental health using a scale that takes into account access, prevalence of mental illness, substance use disorders and suicide contemplation.
"When you look at percentage of persons in Oklahoma who experience psychological distress in a given year, we're very high," said Slatton-Hodges. "And if you look at the percentage of persons who are likely to have a diagnosis of a serious mental illness, we're very high."
Slatton-Hodges expects that to continue for awhile, given Oklahomans' general health and propensity for traumatic events ranging from natural disasters to family disruptions. So for now, she's focusing on treatment.
"We want to get you in care, engage you in care, engage you in recovery for whatever issues are presenting and make sure, then, you can have a life," she said.
Though perhaps not readily evident to those not directly affected, such initiatives are paying off, said Slatton-Hodges. This is particularly true, she said, in terms of access.
Largely through federal funding of pilot and demonstration projects, Oklahoma has been building a network of community mental health clinics that Slatton-Hodges believes will soon extend throughout the state. These include urgent care clinics, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and telemedicine access bolstered by 10,000 tablets provided to patients for instant contact.
Eleven urgent care clinics are in operation, including one in Tulsa. Eight more plan to open soon.
Slatton-Hodges said patients served through the community clinic model have been 21% less likely to wind up in a psychiatric hospital bed and 14% less likely to go to a hospital emergency room.
"We can keep you from going into the hospital," said Slatton-Hodges. "We can keep you from having to show up at the emergency room."
She said people who seek help through the community clinics are more likely to hold a job and are less likely to be drawn into the criminal justice system and experience homelessness.
It can also reduce stress on family members.
The tablets can be particularly helpful in that regard. They allow patients or caregivers to directly contact mental health professionals any time of day or night, whether to deal with crises or for regular appointments. Slatton-Hodges said the devices have greatly improved productivity by reducing "no-show" and cancelled appointments, and have headed off potentially serious situations.
The devices are similar to ones distributed to law enforcement officers in recent years, but operate on a different network.
Slatton-Hodges says two developments, one underway and the other in the near future, are likely to further expand access to mental health care.
One is this year's expansion of Medicaid. The other is the July rollout of a 988 mental health line.
All of this, though, only addresses what Slatton-Hodges calls the "back end." The "front end" — the reasons Oklahomans need mental health care in the first place — is much more difficult.
"It would be strange to think that we're a physically unhealthy state — which we are — but somehow magically we have really healthy brains," she said. "And we don't. Our mental health is about on par with our physical health.
"We're not at the place where we're doing as much as possible to prevent mental illness," she continued. "That's going to take us some time.
"One thing we have in the state is a higher rate of experiences that involve trauma. ... We've got a long way to go to get to these root causes and really make a difference. But we can certainly get you on the right road and get you the best care and treatment once you've had those experiences."