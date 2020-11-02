Oklahoma Lottery director retires; team stays 'hyper focused on funding education'

OKLAHOMA CITY — The man who helped launch the Oklahoma Lottery is retiring.
Rollo Redburn’s last day on the job as Lottery Commission director was Friday.
Redburn, 68, began his career when the agency launched in 2005 after voters approved a state question. He started as director of administration before being tapped as director in 2012.
Prior to that he spent 29 years in the Oklahoma Office of State Finance, beginning as a budget analyst trainee and rising to second in command as deputy director of state finance.
He is the Oklahoma Lottery’s Commission’s second director. Jim Scroggins was the first. Scroggins left in 2012.
“Technically, Gov. (Brad) Henry and Scott Meacham (former state treasurer and Henry’s Secretary of Finance and Revenue) asked me to get it running five months before Jim got there,” Redburn said.
Building an agency from scratch was a task involving finding office space, buying equipment to writing requests for proposals and hiring staff.
Under his administration, the agency was successful in getting legislation passed that removed the requirement that 35% of its profits go to education, resulting in larger prizes, more players and more funds to education.
“That was all Rollo’s vision,” said David Ostrowe, who spent five years on the board, three as chairman, before being tapped as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of digital transformation and administration.
Ostrowe said the amount the agency was able to give to education immediately increased after the change.
The agency gives about $65 million a year to education.
Redburn has worked on improving the agency’s relationship with lawmakers after a rather rocky start.
“People used to run when they saw me coming,” he said about lawmakers. “Now, people call to ask for our opinion about bills and what we need to make the lottery better.”
He was also onboard when Oklahoma joined other multistate lotteries such as Powerball and Mega Millions.
He counts among his accomplishments getting 711 to come on board as a lottery partner. The agency in 2020 flipped a switch that turned on the lottery for 108 locations, he said.
He said a possible next step for the lottery is to expand into mobile platforms where players can buy tickets on their phones and a reward system where players earn points to the purchase of merchandise.
Ostrowe said the Oklahoma Lottery Commission is the most efficient state agency by far, spending far less on administration and overhead than other agencies.
“They are hyper focused on funding education to the most amount every year,” Ostrowe said. “The team understands that. That all starts with Rollo.
“He will be missed.”
Deputy Director Jay Finks will succeed Redburn.
Redburn graduated from Will Rogers High school in Tulsa in 1970. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Oklahoma Christian University.
