Oklahoma Lottery director retires; team stays 'hyper focused on funding education'

“That was all Rollo’s vision,” said David Ostrowe, who spent five years on the board, three as chairman, before being tapped as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of digital transformation and administration.

Ostrowe said the amount the agency was able to give to education immediately increased after the change.

The agency gives about $65 million a year to education.

Redburn has worked on improving the agency’s relationship with lawmakers after a rather rocky start.

“People used to run when they saw me coming,” he said about lawmakers. “Now, people call to ask for our opinion about bills and what we need to make the lottery better.”

He was also onboard when Oklahoma joined other multistate lotteries such as Powerball and Mega Millions.

He counts among his accomplishments getting 711 to come on board as a lottery partner. The agency in 2020 flipped a switch that turned on the lottery for 108 locations, he said.

He said a possible next step for the lottery is to expand into mobile platforms where players can buy tickets on their phones and a reward system where players earn points to the purchase of merchandise.